Earlier this month, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was sent to the hospital to be treated for a concussion after a fall at a Washington, D.C., hotel. McConnell, 81, is among the millions of older Americans who will experience a fall this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Roughly one in four adults ages 65 and up will experience a fall, and about one in five falls will lead to more serious injuries, such as broken bones or head trauma, the CDC says. And in 2020 alone, falls from older adults resulted in more than three million emergency department visits.

Rug.JPG

Adding anti-slip tape or grips under area rugs can help reduce fall risks for older adults. 
Night light.JPG

Night lights in the bathroom and bedroom can help reduce fall risks for older adults. 


