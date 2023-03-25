Earlier this month, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was sent to the hospital to be treated for a concussion after a fall at a Washington, D.C., hotel. McConnell, 81, is among the millions of older Americans who will experience a fall this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Roughly one in four adults ages 65 and up will experience a fall, and about one in five falls will lead to more serious injuries, such as broken bones or head trauma, the CDC says. And in 2020 alone, falls from older adults resulted in more than three million emergency department visits.
But one initiative, headed by volunteers with the Green Valley Fire District and Valley Assistance Services, is hoping to put a dent in those statistics locally.
“Here in Green Valley, fall hazards are one of the major causes of injuries, and one of the top calls that the Green Valley Fire District gets for service,” said Kevin McNichols, volunteer coordinator with Green Valley Fire Corps.
Since the beginning of 2023, GVFD has responded to 311 calls dispatched as "fall," more than 100 calls per month.
“With our demographics here – we know we have a lot of older people who live alone – we fully believe that an ounce of prevention is really worth a whole lot,” McNichols said.
During their initial assessment, team members work together to identify and remedy fall risk behaviors and fall hazards, both inside and outside of an individual’s home.
“It’s really the simple things that you might not normally think about, like the bed skirt being too long or not having a night light on in the bathroom, that can really make all the difference for some people,” said Jill Leach, a Green Valley Fire Corps member who volunteers with SHiM.
Working through a safety checklist, trained volunteers check bedrooms, bathrooms and entryways for common hazards like loose carpeting, slick flooring and poor lighting, and work with homeowners to minimize safety risks with simple modifications tailored to each adult’s needs.
Some of the most common fixes end up being just minor home repairs, like adding grab rails near the shower and toilet, extra anti-slip tape under area rugs and handrails on staircases.
But beyond the quick fixes, Catharine Fairbanks, a nurse who works with VAS, says almost all program participants leave with a greater sense of self-awareness and plenty of strategies to continue to decrease their fall risk in the future.
“We do follow-up calls about three or six months after our initial visit, and I don’t think I’ve spoken to a single person who says they have fallen after SHiM, which is really a good feeling,” Fairbanks said.
“They almost always tell me that what they’ve learned is to be more careful, and to really take their time with things.”
Looking to grow
Since the program first started in Green Valley in 2010, SHiM volunteers say it’s captured the attention of a number of community members, but the demand has been difficult to keep up with.
“We field calls and referrals from the community all the time, and the minute we start mentioning our fall prevention program, people say, ‘Sign me up!’ So we know they’re hungry for this, but it’s just been tough meeting the needs with how many people are interested,” Fairbanks said.
Valley Assistance Services also serves a broad geographic area – including Green Valley, Sahuarita, Amado, Arivaca, Tubac, Tumacacori and the surrounding rural areas – which can further strain a program with a limited number of volunteers.
“I’m the only nurse that’s really doing this here…but my hope is really that we can get other nurses trained on this soon, so that Jill’s dream of doing a SHiM everyday can be realized,” Fairbanks said.
VAS staff say they’re exploring the possibility of bringing on retired nurses or EMTs to help out with the home assessment portion of the program, but right now the work is divided among just a handful of volunteers.
A joint SHiM training with the Green Valley Fire Corps and VAS volunteers this month introduced about a half-dozen new volunteers to the program though, which McNichols said was a promising sign.
“Our goal here is really just to build a better pool of resources here, where it’s not just Catharine and Jill who are tasked with all these visits,” he said.
“And I think just by introducing our volunteers to all these different resources that are available in our community, hopefully we as a fire district are better able to meet the needs of our community, and really connect individuals with the services they need to stay safe.”
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
