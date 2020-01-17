Carrell Ebert just couldn't stand it anymore. After months of hearing about President Trump's Migrant Protection Protocols, the Green Valley resident jumped into her car with her husband, Marty, and headed for the Mexico border.
The border in Brownsville, Texas, that is. They arrived Friday.
Under MPP, asylum seekers from Central America must stay in Mexican border cities for the duration of their asylum proceedings — a process that can take months or years. Over the last year, more than 60,000 people have been sent back to wait in Mexico and many of them are now living in tent encampments.
The Eberts joined dozens of protesters and volunteers in Brownsville. They're being led by Joshua Rubin, a Brooklyn, New Yorker, who helped shut down federal facilities in Homestead, Florida, and Tornillo, Texas, that were housing migrant children.
"We want to go and see what's going on so we can help down in Nogales if we're needed," Ebert, 68, said before hitting the road.
Homeland Security officials expanded the program to the Tucson region two weeks ago. It was one of the last major areas on the border that hadn't been diverting asylum seekers to Mexico.
Although migrants returned to Mexico through Nogales used to be sent by bus to El Paso for their court dates, they now have to get there themselves. It's not clear if tent encampments will begin to crop up in Nogales, Sonora.
In addition to Nogales and Brownsville, MPP has been implemented in and around San Diego and Calexico in California, and El Paso, Laredo and Eagle Pass in Texas.
Ebert said she and Marty are prepared to help out wherever needed in Brownsville. A retired psychiatric nurse practitioner, she volunteered at a community clinic in Honduras from 1988 to 1998, and has volunteered with homeless and migrant organizations.
"It just hurts so bad to know there are children starving, in ill health and sleeping in cold tents at night," Ebert said. "I haven't been able to sleep at night. I love children and I think that if enough of us go down there and show (the Trump administration) that they matter, things will get better for them."
She and Marty have rented a condo three minutes from the border and they'll be staying there for about three weeks. She knows of at least one other Green Valley resident who will be joining them.
Once she arrives, Ebert said she planned to set up a blog about her experiences.
"I just want to bring awareness to what's going on because it's so confusing," she said.