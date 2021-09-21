A new program coming to Green Valley this fall hopes to spark more community conversations about wildfire prevention.
Firewise USA, a voluntary educational program, provides homeowners with a framework for living with wildfires and encourages communities to take collective action to prevent them.
Nationally, the program is sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), which is part of the U.S. Forest Service. Locally, the program is being offered to Green Valley homeowners through the Greater Green Valley Community Response Team (GGV CERT).
“We were looking for a project to get our members involved in,” said John McGee, Vice President of Training for GGV CERT.
“With the increased reporting on fire – it seems like all over the West – we thought that Firewise USA could be something that would really help the community.”
How it worksBeginning Oct. 14, homeowners associations in Green Valley can contact CERT to request a Firewise USA presentation for residents. With permission, trained CERT members will then conduct a community wildfire risk assessment in the neighborhood.
If the assessment identifies vulnerabilities, it will include a recommended Action Plan with a prioritized list of risk reduction projects.
Depending on the needs of the community, the Action Plan will vary, but the program mainly focuses on removing flammable materials from around the house, and within a 100-foot radius called the “home ignition zone,” that could ignite from embers.
Common culprits can include wooden mulch around a building, dead vegetation or debris, overhanging branches, clogged gutters or patio cushions stored against a wall.
“We’ve all been around campfires and seen those big, beautiful glowing embers that drift up from the fire into the sky,” said L.T. Pratt, community outreach coordinator for Green Valley Fire District.
“They go up, and they have to land somewhere, and they end up landing on all this material. It’s going to quickly catch fire, and before you know it the house is on fire,” he explained.
And because these “home ignition zones” often overlap in many neighborhoods, the Firewise program emphasizes the importance of working collaboratively with neighbors to reduce everyone’s shared risk.
At a minimum, each official Firewise USA Site is required to annually invest one hour of volunteer work per home per year in risk reduction activities, which can include coordinating outreach other events, collaborating with experts or performing home maintenance.
A community’s Action Plan must also be updated every three years, and a new risk assessment conducted every five years.
Why it mattersThis year’s wildfire season has shaped up to be another severe one.
Nationally, year-to-date wildfires have charred more than 5.6 million acres of vegetation, and over half of the Western U.S. remains in extreme or exceptional drought categories, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Though a robust monsoonal pattern dampened significant fire activity during the summer months, it did bring a lot of new vegetation. And with forecasts calling for a drier and warmer than normal fall into early winter, that same vegetation will likely dry out to create perfect ground fuel for wildland fires.
Because of this, Pratt says his biggest hope for the Firewise program is that it will lead to a greater awareness of the very real threat of wildfires here in Green Valley.
“Consider all our beautiful desert areas and desert landscaping around our communities – all these communities can be at risk,” Pratt said.
“And it doesn’t have to be a massive wildfire. It can be a five to ten acre brush fire that can truly take out several homes. It’s just a matter of where the ground fuels start to collect.”
But the Firewise program doesn’t just protect homeowners. Neighborhoods that prepare their properties for wildfires also support the local fire department in their efforts to reduce risks, and end up keeping firefighters safer on the job.
“Just because there’s a fire district doesn’t necessarily mean that we can save every home that could be impacted by a wildland fire,” Pratt explained.
“If residents take a sense of responsibility...then that just reduces the number of homes we have to attempt to set up protection around and deal with. It can save a house, and it can save lives – not only of residents but of our firefighters trying to deal with situations in the wildland urban interface that can get really complex and become very dangerous,” he said.
Both CERT and GVFD are hopeful the Firewise program catches on in Green Valley.
McGee and Pratt agreed that raising awareness and encouraging collaboration around the issue of fire safety will go a long way to make communities safer.
Right now though, McGee said CERT’s focus will be partnering with the right leaders to ignite the conversation in their own communities.
“The program really depends on the support of our HOA leaders,” McGee said. “It really can be successful only with their support, so we hope they reach out.”