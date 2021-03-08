When Luz Angela Lee spontaneously decided to organize an International Women’s Day celebration on Monday with the help of her daughter, Marta Lee-Perriard, she wasn’t sure who would show up.
“I just sent out a message and immediately got back, ‘Yes! We will be there!’ So this is amazing even to have 10 people here with me and Marta,” Lee said.
By 10:30 am on Monday, about a dozen people who heard about the rally from friends gathered with signs and masks at the corner of Esperanza Boulevard and La Cañada Drive to mark the occasion.
“This is terrific,” Lee said, as another woman approached with a poster honoring Malala Yousafzai, a Pakastani activist for women’s education. “It just makes me so emotional.”
International Women's Day (March 8) has been celebrated globally for over a century as a day to champion the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This year’s theme of #ChooseToChallenge invites people to accelerate women's equality by challenging the various obstacles and stereotypes that hold women back.
Many at Monday’s rally came out to draw attention to those barriers, especially those that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.
“I would say the most important issue at the moment is the incredibly adverse impact that COVID-19 has had on women, especially women’s jobs,” Lee-Perriard said. “I think with the childcare situation, passing some kind of national childcare relief is imperative."
Other attendees pointed to the violence that women experience on multiple levels as one of the biggest issues facing women.
“You would think that this country would have conquered that kind of problem ages ago, but it’s still extremely serious,” Barbara Lemmon said.
“Even the idea of equal pay for equal work is in a way a structural violence against women, but the impunity of men attacking women and getting away with it is still a structural violence,” she said.
“It’s not only physical, but it’s emotional and it’s economical,” Lee said. “And we have to do something about that.”
Guy and Linda Nelson, who attended Monday’s rally, have been married 53 years and have been advocating for workplace equality and women’s reproductive rights since they were a young couple.
“I think the more we liberate women, the more we’ll liberate everybody,” Guy said.
“I came from a very male-dominated industry, and think the salary gap is a key issue we need to solve because women deserve to be paid at an equal level for their job,” he said.
“And, with (reproductive) choice,” he added, “women have very little say on what men’s choices are and what we do with our bodies, so I think it’s up to women to decide what they need to do with theirs."
Though the diversity and complexity of some of these issues underscores the challenges that lie ahead, Diane Meyer said putting more women in positions of power could pave the way for solutions.
“Women have a different perspective because of their roles, and what their roles have been, so I think if we can have more women that have more power, in the private sector and in government, that will make a huge difference for everybody, not just for women,” she said.
Throughout the rally, while signs flipped in the breeze, the attendees' conversations around these issues were punctuated with cheers, horn blasts and bicycle bells—a reminder that this day also holds something to celebrate.
“We are so enthusiastic and really proud – very, very proud – to be women, and we want to tell the world as much as we can in order to make more women feel comfortable. We are all human beings,” Lee said.
“And today’s our day, so we have to celebrate."