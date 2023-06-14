Lynne points.JPG

Lynne Severe leads a discussion about the needs of caregivers in the community during a Green Valley Cares meeting on Wednesday, June 14. 

 Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News

Lynne Severe can’t even look at a cup of coffee without thinking about the needs of caregivers in Green Valley, and her mission to help them feel less alone.

“I’ve been totally possessed by this organization. This is the cover from my coffee the other day, and all I see in it is Green Valley Cares,” Severe said, pointing to a diagram of a to-go cup lid divided into pie slices.

Lynne Severe outlines a to-go cup lid, which she says reminds her of the mission of Green Valley Cares, during the group's meeting on Wednesday, June 14. 
Pam Chambers speaks about an upcoming "Stress-Busting Program for Family Caregivers" she's facilitating at United Methodist Church in Green Valley during a Green Valley Cares meeting June 14. 


Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

