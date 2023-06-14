Lynne Severe can’t even look at a cup of coffee without thinking about the needs of caregivers in Green Valley, and her mission to help them feel less alone.
“I’ve been totally possessed by this organization. This is the cover from my coffee the other day, and all I see in it is Green Valley Cares,” Severe said, pointing to a diagram of a to-go cup lid divided into pie slices.
It’s her hope that this new initiative, Green Valley Cares, will work as a central touchstone for connecting those struggling with loneliness or the stressors of caregiving with a helping hand, a listening ear and all the other slices of support available through other organizations and resources in the community.
“I’m just absolutely overwhelmed with the need for care and attention, the need from many of the residents who are falling through the cracks, particularly those who are lonely and those who are stressed because of caregiving, two of the biggest health concerns I see in the community,” Severe said.
Though still in its planning stages, Severe said Green Valley Cares, which is supported by the Medical Reserve Corps of Southern Arizona, has already received several referrals through word-of-mouth and made connections with current and former caregivers looking for community.
Severe has already met with at least one local caregiver who reached out for support, and said their conversation over a meal gave both parties much-needed “emotional nourishment.”
“I just wanted to be someone people can turn to, especially when they don’t have anyone else, and now I think we are finally becoming those people they can turn to,” Severe said.
The group’s June meeting was filled with community members offering up a range of personal experiences with loneliness and caregiving – from current and former caregivers, to support group leaders, hospice care workers and certified counselors.
Many echoed the sentiment that more can and should be done in the community to let caregivers, widows and others facing feelings of grief, loss or loneliness know they aren’t alone in their struggles.
“I think we are so desperate for something like this (Green Valley Cares) here because I don't even think we begin to understand the depth of what we have in this community,” one caregiver in attendance noted.
“I go to the dog park with my little dog a lot, and I hear the same story with different faces all the time. A lot of the people there have lost their husbands and wives, and it's all like we're singing from the same hymn book, from loneliness to the depression,” she said.
Tony Dinardo, who launched his own local caregiver support group, “A Safe Harbor For Caring Hearts,” two years ago out of Desert Hills Lutheran Church, said he often hears that caregivers are simply stretched thin, with little to no time for their own needs, let alone the time and freedom to attend support groups.
“Some of our members utilize Adult Day Services at La Posada, but that can be expensive as can hiring an in-home care aid. I know people who would love to come to our support group, but they just can’t take the time off to get here, so it’s not even a real option,” Dinardo said.
Coordinating access to more respite care, sharing resources available for caregivers and widows, and training group members on how to provide emotional support to community members, Severe said, are all goals she hopes to see the Green Valley Cares group accomplish in the coming months.
In the meantime, Severe is working to create business cards with contact information for the group, which she hopes to distribute throughout the community – from the local fire department to gas stations and grocery stores.
Though she’s still working on the layout, the mission statement, she said, is already set: “To Nurture Human Connection.”
“I think this could really take off in a million different directions, but I think there’s something for everybody in this,” Severe said of the group.
“But we’re so lucky Green Valley Cares is under the umbrella of the Medical Reserve Corps of Southern Arizona, which is just a huge universe of medical information and connections, and we’re happy to have them alongside us and see where it takes us,” she said.