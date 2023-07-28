instrument 4.JPG

Adrianne Berrett and her daughter Aurora Berrett compare the differences between a modern trumpet and the cornet.

 Brianna McCord | Green Valley News

Great Expectations Academy received a nearly 100-year-old instrument Wednesday from Green Valley resident Marian Prucha and her daughter Patty Trujillo. 

The instrument, a Wurlitzer cornet which dates back to the 1920s, or possibly as far back as 1917, was donated by 103-year-old Prucha, in honor of her husband Albert, who died in 2006. 

Marian Prucha, left, tells 13-year-old Aurora Berrett the history of the cornet.
Aurora Berrett plays the 100-year-old instrument.
Patty Trujillo, left, Marian Prucha, Great Expectations direct Mark Phillips, Aurora Berrett and Adrianne Berrett


