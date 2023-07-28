Great Expectations Academy received a nearly 100-year-old instrument Wednesday from Green Valley resident Marian Prucha and her daughter Patty Trujillo.
The instrument, a Wurlitzer cornet which dates back to the 1920s, or possibly as far back as 1917, was donated by 103-year-old Prucha, in honor of her husband Albert, who died in 2006.
Albert, born in Menominee, Michigan, wanted to be in his high school band, but needed his own instrument.
In 1933, Paul Fromholz, a member of a dance band, was selling his cornet, which he used for many years, to buy a new instrument and told Albert’s parents he would sell it for $35, equivalent to around $800 today.
“Al couldn’t afford it so he conned his father and mother to pay for it, and he worked it off $5 a month until he paid for the instrument,” Prucha said. “From that, he walked on to good places with his school band.”
Albert played in the Menominee High School Band, which went to Mackinac Island in 1933 to 1934 to play as the governor’s official band, until he graduated in 1936.
Albert and Marian got married in 1939 and moved to Green Valley in 1978.
In 1994, their granddaughter borrowed the cornet to use in her high school band, until it was returned to the Pruchas to “adorn our mantle.”
Prucha wanted the horn to go to a school where other students can use it.
“He was working and nothing was free, so that’s why I wanted it to go to the school, not to an individual student, and let them have a chance like he did until they can afford to get an instrument,” she said.
When Prucha and Trujillo donated the instrument, Great Expectations director Mark Phillips and 13-year-old trumpet player Aurora Berrett were there to accept the horn on behalf of the school.
Aurora has played the trumpet at Great Expectations since fourth grade and will be starting at Walden Grove High School with plans to play in their band.
To recognize the donation, Aurora not only played her trumpet for Prucha, but also played the cornet.
The cornet is now the oldest instrument at Great Expectations, with the now second-oldest, a trumpet, dating back to the 1940s.
