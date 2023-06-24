A grassroots group battling a proposed asphalt plant near Quail Creek is asking its members to turn out in force at Monday’s Sahuarita Town Council meeting.
Vulcan Materials’ hot mix asphalt plant is not on the agenda but the group plans to use Call to the Public to remind the council why they oppose the operation. The council is not allowed to respond in part because the item is not on the agenda so the meeting will be an opportunity for the group — Concerned Citizens of Sahuarita — to air its concerns with the only restriction being a three-minute time limit per speaker.
The group has already demonstrated that it can muster hundreds of people from Green Valley and Sahuarita to sign petitions, organize a highly detailed website, make public records requests and educate themselves on navigating complex processes.
A public hearing on the plan before the Planning and Zoning Commission is tentatively set for Aug. 7. It will be followed by another public hearing in front of the Town Council at some point.
Vulcan is seeking a Type 3 Conditional Use Permit on land north of Quail Creek, the site of a sand and gravel mining operation since the mid-’90s. The plant was annexed into the town in 2000, and Alabama-based Vulcan acquired it in 2015.
Robson has been publicly silent on the proposal, but raised several concerns in an April 6 email from its attorney Pamela H. Gulsvig to the town. Among those was that Vulcan, in its initial application, did not “acknowledge potentially adverse impacts on the surrounding neighborhood.”
Second application
Vulcan submitted an initial CUP application on Feb. 20 that include a project overview and a plan proposal addressing everything from zoning to infrastructure. The town returned the application with comments on April 7, and Vulcan submitted its second application June 15.
The second application addresses several areas of concern raised by the town. Among the concerns, and Vulcan’s responses:
•Vulcan reiterated that it does not expect emissions from the hot mix asphalt (HMA) plant to “negatively impact” residents. Vulcan said the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality air permit will “ensure the HMA plant is operating in a manner that is protective of public health and safety and posed no health or environmental risk to nearby communities.” It added that even if odors are present, that doesn’t mean they are harmful. Given the distance from the proposed plant to the nearest residence is just over a half-mile, Vulcan said it expects that odors will not affect residents.
•Vulcan said overnight work at the plant “will not be a constant.” Standard maintenance will be done from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
•Vulcan operates 70 HMA plants in the United States including 16 in Arizona. According to Vulcan, two plants in Maricopa County are within 1,300 feet and 530 feet of the nearest residential areas. A half mile — the distance to the closest home in Quail Creek — is 2,640 feet.
•Vulcan clarified the number of truck trips in and out of the plant. It said the maximum would be 225 trucks and 450 trips. Based on models for the next 15 years, it expects 50 to 76 trucks per day, or 100 to 152 trips. That averages five to seven trucks entering and exiting the site per hour, or 10 to 14 trips. Current traffic in and out of the plant is as follows, according to Vulcan: “In 2022, there were 105 days in which Vulcan shipped material from the aggregates plant at the Green Valley facility. The average truck count for these shipping days was 63 truckloads (126 trips). The peak shipping day in 2022 had 107 truckloads (214 trips).”
•Vulcan’s second application did little to address criticism that its operation does not comply with goals established in the town’s General Plan. It said the proposed Sonoran Corridor, which will connect Interstates 10 and 19 on a route through Sahuarita, would be supplied by the HMA plant.
•Vulcan pointed to its own employees and the requirement of an air permit to address health concerns. “These employees are healthy and have suffered no adverse health impacts from working directly next to HMA plants.”
•Vulcan noted four environmental violations in Arizona in the past five years. Two were administrative infractions and two involved air quality issues. In the latter two, “Vulcan immediately shut down the operation. Plant improvements were made to correct the equipment failure, and the equipment was not restarted until the problem was resolved,” according to the company.
