A view of a hot-mix asphalt plant at Marana Sand & Gravel, a Vulcan-owned operation along Avra Valley Road.

A grassroots group battling a proposed asphalt plant near Quail Creek is asking its members to turn out in force at Monday’s Sahuarita Town Council meeting.

Vulcan Materials’ hot mix asphalt plant is not on the agenda but the group plans to use Call to the Public to remind the council why they oppose the operation. The council is not allowed to respond in part because the item is not on the agenda so the meeting will be an opportunity for the group — Concerned Citizens of Sahuarita — to air its concerns with the only restriction being a three-minute time limit per speaker.



