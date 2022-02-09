Justin Grandstaff was found guilty Wednesday on two counts of first-degree murder in the 2020 homicides of a mother and daughter in Arivaca.
He also was found guilty of discharging a firearm at a residential structure.
Grandstaff, 38, will be sentenced March 10.
The defense in the six-day trial in Pima County Superior Court painted Grandstaff as being put in a position of having to defend himself as he traded gunfire with one of the victims.
Kacie Mattias, 34, and her mother, Monica Gilkey, 55, died after Grandstaff fired into the trailer where they lived in Arivaca. But a witness testified Grandstaff shot first and that Mattias returned fire.
Mattias died of gunshot wounds after the car she was being transported in to get help collided with a Border Patrol vehicle in downtown Arivaca. Gilkey died about four hours later at a Tucson hospital after telling a neighbor “Justin” shot her.
The gunfight erupted after a dispute over a vehicle that Mattias reportedly sold to Grandstaff. She told a friend Grandstaff stopped making payments so she took it back and was reselling it. During the argument, Grandstaff told Mattias to give him the keys or cash.
Much of the testimony focused on whether his actions amounted to robbery, which would, by state statute, make the crime felony first-degree murder.
In closing arguments, Grandstaff’s attorney, Kate Bouchee Verenna, again painted him as the victim, telling the jury, “She had a stolen car that she had taken illegally from Justin Grandstaff’s possession.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone