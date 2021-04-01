A nutrition program that began in several Pima County libraries last year continues weekdays through May 20 at the Joyner-Green Valley Branch Library.
Known as Grab-n-Go Snack Pack, the food is provided to anybody who needs extra support during the pandemic.
The program launched in April 2020 when schools closed and lasted about a month to assist families whose children no longer had access to free lunches. It resumed last fall at 11 county library branches and in December in Green Valley.
Green Valley library manager Victoria Salajko said the program is run on the honor system and no proof of need is required.
“Our trust in the community has paid off," she said. "We haven’t seen folks taking advantage of this program. Sometimes, though, we still give out our last pack before the next delivery has arrived."
Salajko said the Grab-n-Go program was publicized in December via e-mails the library sends out every Monday. The program is also included on the library’s online calendar and highlighted on social media.
The packs are provided in association with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, the Arizona Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. They include shelf-stable nutritious snacks and fruit.
Activity kits, too
Grab-n-Go also gives out free children’s activity kits in English and Spanish.
Green Valley librarian Debbie Quakenbush said the activity kits cover science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math. The library has handed out an average of 20 kits per week. A recent kit was a Stargazing Grab-n-Go.
“We have also handed out activities like a Water Xylophone, Sugar Skulls and Toothpick Engineering," she said.
Activity sheets are also available from the ‘Learn at Home Page’ on the library’s website at www.library.pima.gov/learn/
Grab-n-Go nutrition packs and activity kits are available for pick up Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.