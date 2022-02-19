If last week’s windy days caught you by surprise, you’re not alone.
Bibiana Zacarias was running errands in the middle of a wind burst Tuesday – a doctor’s appointment, coffee for her sister, gassing up her car – all with her infant son, Emmanuel, and his crocheted boob in tow.
“My son has a severe attachment to me, so my mom came up with the idea to crochet him a boob,” Zacarias wrote in a message to the Green Valley News.
“We really will take it wherever we go. It's also good for when his head is leaning too far forward or if he’s leaning sideways we can kind of prop him up on it,” she said.
But somewhere between Tuesday’s errands and arriving back home, Zacarias noticed the crocheted boob was missing.
“It was really cold and windy and I just wanted to jump in the car, so I jumped in my vehicle, and I guess I didn’t notice the baby threw the boob to the floor on the driver's side,” she said.
“And then when I opened the door, I didn’t notice that it had flown out until I got home.”
Zacarias quickly put out a call to a local Facebook group to see if anyone had seen the boob.
Several people reported boob sightings — bouncing past Little Ceasars Pizza, tumbling through the parking lots near Ross and Big Lots, and later in the bushes near Walmart.
But despite the increased attention and vigilance, and Zacarias’ best efforts, Emmanuel's crocheted boob still has not been found and could still be rolling through the streets of Sahuarita.
Fortunately for the pair (Emmanuel and Bibiana...), grandma came to the rescue.
On Wednesday evening, Zacarias’ mother crocheted a new boob for Emmanuel, and he doesn’t seem to notice a difference.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
