Last year around this time, Rancho Sahuarita resident Trisha Schulte and her family had an entire alien crash site in their yard.

The aliens have returned this year, even bigger and better.

bravo.png

Reyna Bravo's display. 
DSC_1262.JPG

Every part of dentist George Boughan's office at Continental Shopping Plaza has a touch of Halloween, right down to the guy filling a chair on the right. 
penny.JPG

Penny Lawrence stands next to Esmerelda the witch. She made the spell book herself.


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

