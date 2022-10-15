Last year around this time, Rancho Sahuarita resident Trisha Schulte and her family had an entire alien crash site in their yard.
The aliens have returned this year, even bigger and better.
Schulte’s family loves Halloween, and with a larger space they decided to make an even larger display in their neighborhood.
“This year we incorporated a lot of DIY and improvisation as space invaders are as elusive in the store as they are in the sky,” she said. “We moved into a home with a larger yard allowing us more space to be creative.”
Schulte said it took a little more work to set up the larger site.
“I started working on the alien and UFO sculptures two months ago with no experience and very minimal supplies,” she said. “It took a lot of trial and error, as well as brainstorming with like-minded folk to reach solutions.”
For her, it’s all worth it to see the delight in her children David and Annie’s faces as well as anyone who strolls by.
“Our approach is not as scary as the typical Halloween gore, making it more family-friendly,” she said. “We have had so many compliments from our neighbors, and people say they drive by with their kids several times a week. I'm glad our efforts paid off and put smiles on people's faces.”
Bigger Halloween
The Schultes aren’t alone when it comes to stepping up their Halloween game.
According to the National Retail Federation’s annual Halloween consumer survey, Halloween spending is expected to reach $10.6 billion in 2022, compared to last year’s $10.1 billion.
NRF also found that Halloween participation is moving back to pre-pandemic levels with 69% of consumers planning to celebrate verses 65% in 2021, and 68% in 2019 — before the pandemic.
The Bravos
In the Entrada La Villita neighborhood of Rancho Sahuarita, Reyna Bravo created a scene with purple lights, rows of lighted pumpkins and a giant skeleton.
It’s the same set-up she typically does, but she amped it up even more this year.
“We added more lights and pumpkins to our display and, definitely, decorating is my passion,” she said. “I don’t just decorate for Halloween, I also go all out for Christmas or whenever there’s a holiday.”
She said their family Halloween decorating tradition really got its start a few years back with a decorating contest.
“It all started three years ago in a house decorating contest on our street,” she said. “Ever since then, I keep getting inspired to do the best that I can and I don’t take it as a competition. I do it for fun.”
For Bravo, it’s all about bringing joy.
“I love seeing the faces of the kids that approach my house,” she said. “I wanted to say thank you to my husband, Cesar, and girls Lizeth, Valentina and Camila for being very supportive.”
Her favorite parts of Halloween are hosting horror movie nights and looking for the perfect family costume.
The family is planning to attend neighborhood parties on the weekend and “giving out lots of candy.”
Dental office
Over at Continental Shopping Plaza, dentist George Boughan’s office got a Halloween makeover that starts with the window art and extends back into the two operatories.
Wife and co-owner Cindy Boughan said they go big every year.
“The ones we decorate for that patients enjoy most are Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas,” she said. “They love it. I do it for the patients.”
Items in the office range from the news to 45-year-old vintage decorations.
“I’ve collected them over the years,” she said. “Anywhere from Big Lots, Goodwill and just some that I don't know…so many years ago.”
The Boughans spend two full days every year to get all set up.
“We have to bring it all out of storage and I could not do it without my husband,” she said.
And, for both of them, hearing people comment on them is the whole reason they put in the work.
Halloween queen
Rancho Sahuarita resident Penny Lawrence said this year she’s toning down her Halloween display outside a tad because of the large task it presented last year with her large zombie theme.
But, Lawrence’s display is still epic.
“It’s just a skeleton scene outside with skeletons all sitting around a little campfire, they’re rednecks,” she said. “And then my daughter is right across the street and she’s got this cute little thing…the Pet Sematary, like the Stephen King story.”
The interior is where Lawrence's full collection is on display. Almost every room in is covered in Halloween decorations, a mix of her own creations and pieces she's collected for years.
She likes to think of it as decorating for the Halloween season, not just one day.
Lawrence gets started on her display in September because she likes to be ready to go by Oct. 1. Neighbors, friends and family always take notice, and she plans activities throughout October.
“They all love it and generally I have some kind of party every weekend in October,” she said. “Last Friday, we had a wine and witches party where we had about 20 to 25 women here for wine and snacks. We all wore witch hats and had a blast.”
She said the workers they recently had at the house even referred to her place as a “Halloween museum.”
She also does it big for the trick-or-treaters.
“We have friends from all over, especially people who don't have trick-or-treaters,” she said. “Kids come to trick-or-treat and we will have a group of us for them to walk around to on the driveway. Instead of getting one piece of candy they will probably get 10. I love it.”
Lawrence said she’s always loved decorating for Halloween, though she can’t quite pin down why.
“It just makes me happy," she said. "Every year my husband teases me, ‘You’re not going to make me decorate the bedroom for Halloween.' It’s our 30th anniversary and Michael’s came out with these romantic-themed Halloween decorations, skeletons embracing, and I said, ‘It's not Halloween decorations, it's anniversary decorations.’”