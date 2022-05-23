Global Water Resources announced Friday that it is replacing outdated manually read meters with new smart infrastructure for its Las Quintas Serenas water customers in Sahuarita.
About 40% of the current water meters at the Las Quintas utility are more than 20 years old, and the aging equipment can result in inaccurate water registration and consumption metrics, and ultimately water loss, according GWR.
The company plans to replace the older meters with advanced metering infrastructure that will enable customers to utilize real-time water conservation tools, such as receiving updated water usage information every 15 minutes, leak alerts and alerts for consumption levels.
In 2021, GWR’s AMI technology, which is in place in over 25,000 metered connections across the Southwest, generated over 11,000 leak alerts, which saved an estimated 11.2 million gallons of water.
The meter exchange project at Las Quintas began May 10, and is expected to be completed by late July. GWR is contracting with Metering Services Inc. to handle the installations.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone