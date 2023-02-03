Chris Krygier (copy)

Chris Krygier, Global Water’s chief strategy officer, speaks last year at a Sahuarita Town Council meeting.

 Green Valley News

Global Water Resources has completed its acquisition of Farmers Water Co., a subsidiary of Farmers Investment Co. (FICO), in the Sahuarita area.

The acquisition adds about 3,300 water service connections and 21.5 square miles of service area in Sahuarita and the surrounding unincorporated area. It increases Global Water’s total active water service connections in Pima County to nearly 5,000, according to the company.



