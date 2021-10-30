When it comes to togetherness, family ties can get you hooked on helping others, and in turn all that volunteering can help you grow closer.
These three inspirational pairs of volunteers are also family; they selflessly pitch in to make the Santa Cruz Valley a better place for all.
Opposites interact
Husband and wife team Mike and Pat Pease spent weeks preparing for an Oktoberfest event, an annual activity they’ve been a part of as Rotary Club of Green Valley members for many years.
Their Rotary work since moving here from California in 2005 has been rewarding, keeps them close as ever and has brought an opportunity to complement each other’s skills, they said.
Mike got lured after attending a couple of meetings with a friend. Seeking more time with Mike, Pat soon followed.
“He’s my best friend,” the former executive secretary said. She’s his, he said.
Mike’s taught math, computing, philosophy and invented a system for processing school-district attendance cards. Other interests include physics, psychology, religion and science fiction, as their home’s many bookshelves – designed by Pat and hand-built by Mike — attest.
Mike, 75, serves on the board, and has served as club secretary, webmaster, and on various committees including one offering guidance for launch of a new satellite club in Sahuarita. He’s also tutored math and science students at Continental School.
Pat, 76, also served on the board, helps write grant proposals for community projects, and has volunteered as a court-appointed special advocate for abused or neglected foster children. She also has been a reading and history tutor at Continental and has helped stage winter clothing drives and other events.
The couple has scaled back on hours but is still heavily committed with weekly meetings, Facebook, email and newsletter business, facilitating fundraisers and projects such as the recent sensory garden installation at Sahuarita’s Wrightson Ridge School, involving 1,000 hours.
“It gets harder over time, but I know I’m doing something of value,” Pat said. Most rewarding? “Time with Michael.”
Ever the logical one, Mike recalled reading in a graduate-degree publication about studies showing that many retirees die within five years of leaving the workplace without something meaningful to do.
The couple, married 29 years, share a home in Sahuarita with grown children, a teenage grandson, three cats and four dogs. Has volunteering helped balance the simpatico? Your call.
Sisters not stopping
Sisters Carol Stephens and Kylene Joplin, volunteers for decades, are going strong — Carol at 85 and Kylene approaching 80.
The two and their other sibling, Joyce, have helped in numerous ways for years. COVID caused a quandary for them, excluding volunteers from on-site work all over. How would they keep busy?
“My schedule is shot,” Carol remembers thinking. “I felt like somebody cut off our arms.”
Living in Indiana, tired of the cold and having recently suffered a couple minor trips-and-falls, Carol packed up and returned to Arizona recently, where decades ago she’d met her future husband while attending the University of Arizona.
Carol, a retired medical assistant, and her husband traveled the country as avid RVers, and got jobs – he as a fishing guide and she as an executive housekeeper, in the Grand Tetons.
She arrived and moved in with Kylene, a retired legal secretary, court reporter and bank employee who also owned a coffee shop here for 10 years. She’s lived in Green Valley since her husband passed away in 1999. Joyce had just relocated here “cold turkey” from California to be closer to family.
She was as restless as Carol; her church closed at one point, her choir couldn’t sing, her bell choir stilled and Joyful Spirit music ensemble silenced. Food bank work ceased and S.O.U.L. community-gathering lunches at Green Valley’s Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior were canceled.
Now that vaccinations are common, and with Green Valley’s rate highest countywide, the return to volunteering for these energetic ladies has strengthened their already sturdy bond. They’re here for each other, and causes.
Kylene acquainted her sister with a few of hers; Carol soon joined her and found a few of her own.
“We share similar interests,” Carol said. “Kylene led me in the right direction." She now assists with blood drives in Green Valley and Sahuarita, usually one monthly, but three times this month, with the surge in demand for blood prompted by the coronavirus Delta variant.
The duo shares office tasks at Valley Assistance Services social service provider, and can be heard cheerfully conversing while performing mass mailings, shredding documents and the like. They also send birthday cards to fellow volunteers and assist with fundraising events.
Before COVID hit, Wes Moulton, office/program administrator — whom she knew as the organist at church — was new to VAS and said, “‘I could really use you.’ I was too busy, but then everything stopped,” Kylene said.
“I wanted to get her started,” Kylene said. “They love her at VAS.”
Kylene also resumed help with the S.O.U.L. lunches, food bank ministry at Valley Presbyterian Church, its annual patio sale for charity, and performs with its Joyful Spirit music ensemble; staging Southern Arizona’s yearly Hunger Walk; delivers flowers and make birthday calls. In addition, she works at the church library and has resumed with vocal and bell choirs.
Joyce volunteers elsewhere in town and the three see each other often.
“It is so fulfilling, and more rewarding that sitting around wondering what windows to wash,” Carol said.
Grandma’s footsteps
A mother-son twosome has fueled family ties volunteering for the Country Fair White Elephant thrift store, which receives and processes thousands of donations weekly, mom Courtney Curcio said.
She’s 38, and son Nicholas Goldstein, 18. They are helping ensure the desire to help others is alive and well here in younger generations, too.
Transplants from New York to Green Valley/Sahuarita in 2015, they recently relocated to Tucson, where Courtney works and plays on a bowling team, but continue to serve at the White Elephant. They began in 2016, inspired by Harriet Ayer, who already volunteered there, still works Saturdays and is step-grandmother to Courtney and step-great-grandmother to Nicholas.
“She told us how great it was to volunteer,” Courtney said. “She is a big advocate of the White Elephant.”
Courtney began first and soon came to enjoy it; Nick tagged along periodically, then began pitching in regularly a few months later. It was the first volunteer experience for both.
“I love being able to help make a difference and support the community,” Courtney said. “Working with and talking to the other volunteers makes me feel like a part of the White Elephant family. I have made wonderful friendships throughout my years here.”
Nick also sought to be a part of the community and gain work experience. Before graduating from Sahuarita High School in May, he also worked Saturdays, and previously served summers in the store's Student Work Program.
“I like being able to donate my time and meet new people, not just the volunteers, but the customers that shop in the store,” Courtney said. “I have met some great people that have wonderful stories to share.”
Over time, she’d float to whatever department needed — furniture, collectibles, cashier or bagger — and assists with the store’s yearly Midnight Madness sale, one of her favorite events.
Nick is a good fit for working in the back, loading/unloading trucks and receiving as well; helping customers with their purchases, stocking furniture and removing it when sold.
They often were assigned together in the furniture department.
“I love working alongside my son,” Courtney said. “I got to see his work ethic and how loved he is by the other volunteers.”
He enjoys spending time in the same department, saying the pair “work together well just not on putting together furniture at home,” he said, laughing. “We both like to be in charge.”
Both embraced mask-wearing and other store precautions when volunteers were allowed back after pandemic-related closures.
“I welcomed it with open arms,” Courtney said. “I could not wait to see the volunteers that made me feel like a part of the team. I was eager to see everyone and hear how they were all doing. I recently told a friend that when I go to the White Elephant, I feel like it is a part of my sanity. I can be myself and be able to just let go of any stress and leave my problems at the door.”
During the week, she works full time as a senior manager in the healthcare field and is on a bowling team, but if she had more time to volunteer, she would, she said. “I love helping out.”
Neither she nor Nick mind giving up their free time to serve community, they said. Have requests for their help ever been undoable with their other time commitments?
“Of course, that happens but I think about how I am needed to help and especially being short on volunteers due to COVID, I don't want to make anyone have to cover me unless I really can't make it,” Courtney said.
After graduation, Nick returned to New York to work in his uncle’s drywall company, and is working on acquiring industry certifications and starting up a side business in drywall.
Mom and son said they’d like to continue volunteering and would recommend it to everyone.
“It gives a feeling of giving back,” Courtney said. “I love to see the customers that come in to support the community. We have regulars that I can’t wait to see on Saturdays. The volunteers and the customers make me feel like I am doing something to help, to help the community. If I can put a smile on one person's face each week, that makes it worthwhile.”
She plans to give of herself at the White Elephant as long as possible.
“It amazes me at how long some of the volunteers have been there and I hope to be there as long as I can as well.”
Nick is also taken.
“When I come back, I hope to volunteer when I can, when I am not working or pursuing my career path,” he said.