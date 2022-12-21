Members of the Girl Scout troops in Sahuarita and Green Valley are holding a diaper drive Dec. 31 on behalf of the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center.
Irene Peoble, who works at the food bank, says it’s hard when people ask for diapers — for adults and children — and they have none to give.
“Especially here, people don’t realize just how expensive diapers are,” she said. “It’s not as easy as it used to be.”
Peoble was a Girl Scout and then was active with her daughter's troop and, now, is involved in her two granddaughters’ scouting experiences.
“Most people do food drives this time of year,” Peoble said. She thought the Girl Scouts just needed to do “something different” for their community service project this year.
She will be at the drive, along with several girls from local Girl Scout troops, and hopes to see at least 100 packages of diapers donated.
“I’m probably shooting low,” she said. “The Sahuarita and Green Valley areas are very giving people.”
The drive will be held Saturday, Dec. 31, at the entrance to Anamax Park in Sahuarita from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cash and check donations will also be accepted. She said adult diapers and child size 3 are needed.
