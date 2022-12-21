Members of the Girl Scout troops in Sahuarita and Green Valley are holding a diaper drive Dec. 31 on behalf of the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center. 

Irene Peoble, who works at the food bank, says it’s hard when people ask for diapers — for adults and children — and they have none to give.



Brianna McCord |520-547-9747

