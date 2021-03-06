Girl Scout troops across Southern Arizona on Friday staffed donation sites from dawn to dusk in support of “Cookies For Our Heroes,” a donation drive that aims to deliver 60,000 boxes of cookies into the hands of frontline workers in the pandemic.
Alaina Mothershead and Gaby Ayon, counselors who work for the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, were at the local donation site in the Chipotle's parking lot in Sahuarita. One of the main goals of the campaign is simply to spread some joy, Mothershead said.
“We want to share the joy of cookies with our heroes—medical workers, funeral home workers, anyone on the frontline of crises like COVID-19,” she said.
“I know that for the girls, they’ve missed out on a lot of opportunities—like school, and our troop meetings being online and socially-distanced now—and I know we’re thankful for the people who are helping us get back to normal,” she said.
Ayon said she appreciates that girls in the program have an opportunity to come together and give back to the heroes in their own community.
“I think it really says something about them and the hard work that they’re doing,” Ayon said.
Previously, the Girl Scout’s cookie donations went to local and overseas military personnel. When the first “For Our Heroes” campaign kicked off in 2020, the Girl Scouts expanded those donations to include local first-responders.
“Little did we know we were going to be facing a pandemic,” said Kristen Hernandez, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, who stopped by the Sahuarita donation site Friday afternoon.
“This past summer, we were able to pass out cookies from last season to our hospital folks, and those on the medical forefront. And as we conclude this season, we wanted to give back by recognizing the heroes that have been helping us all through the pandemic,” Hernandez said.
Throughout the day, Hernandez said the campaign has seen a great local response, with many folks coming by not only to make donations, but also to purchase cookies for themselves. Though they’re currently a few thousand boxes shy of their goal, Hernandez said she’s still happy with the result.
“We certainly have found that Southern Arizona is very generous in wanting to give back to others as well, so we’re very grateful for everyone’s support—not only the Girl Scout organization but also in giving back to others,” Hernandez said.
You can support the “Cookies For Our Heroes” campaign by visiting: bit.ly/GSSOAZcookies