A 6-year-old girl from out-of-state spent two days in the hospital and may require plastic surgery after she was attacked by a pit bull mix Monday afternoon.
Sahuarita Police Lt. Sam Almodova said the child was visiting a home in the 17300 block of South Camino Confianza when she began petting a 4 1/2-year-old pit bull mix. The dog bit the girl's face, causing a "pretty extensive" wound, he said.
The girl spent two days at Banner University Medical Center and her parents will be taking her to a plastic surgeon once they return home, Almodova said.
The dog was taken to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona in Tucson.
"I believe the dog will be put down due to the nature of the incident. I don't believe the owners want it anymore," he said.