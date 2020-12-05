The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death Friday of a 7-year-old girl who fell out of a moving pickup in Tumacacori.
Her 9-year-old brother was also riding in the bed of the truck and witnessed the incident, Sheriff Tony Estrada said. He was not injured.
“It’s very sad, tragic and unfortunate,” Estrada said, adding, “There doesn’t appear to be any negligence” on the part of the driver, the father of the siblings.
The case is under investigation and Estrada declined to provide further information or identify the family involved.
“As the investigation proceeds we will be able to provide more information,” he said.
The 911 call came in at about 5:30 p.m. from a bystander who did not know exactly what had happened, but witnessed the commotion on San Gertrudis Lane and realized it was an emergency that needed to be reported, Estrada said.
He said that the truck was transporting hay, “and apparently, the children had asked their father if they could ride in the back” with the bales.