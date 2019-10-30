You can expect to be chillier today and Thursday than you have been since spring.
Emily Carpenter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said today's high is expected to be around 69 degrees, roughly 10 degrees colder than Tuesday.
When you wake up Thursday morning, it should be about 36 degrees, but it's expected to warm up to around 73, Carpenter said.
"We're looking at dry weather into next week," she said.
As for the weekend, temperatures should reach the low 80s for the high, and the low will reach to the mid-40s, Carpenter said.
A look ahead
The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center recently announced what it thinks the weather will look like in December, January and February.
According to the center, we can expect slightly above the 30-year norm when it comes to temperatures.
Carpenter said the area usually sees high temps in the low- to mid-60s in December and January, and upper-60s in February. The lows are in the 30s in December and January, and creep up to the low 40s in February.
As far as precipitation?
"They're predicting an equal chance of above or below precipitation," Carpenter said.
Because the Pacific Ocean's temperatures are not significantly above or below normal, it makes it more difficult to predict how much precipitation we can expect, Carpenter said.
Right now, the National Weather Service predicts drought conditions will continue or worsen through the end of January.
To find more details about the next three months, visit