Election 2022

Early voters in Pima County can opt-in to receive text or email alerts as their ballot moves through the system.

The new service from the Pima County Recorder’s Office is similar to the current “Ballot By Mail Status Check” offered to voters, but will no longer require voters to check the Recorder’s website for updates.



Tags

