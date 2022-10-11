Early voters in Pima County can opt-in to receive text or email alerts as their ballot moves through the system.
The new service from the Pima County Recorder’s Office is similar to the current “Ballot By Mail Status Check” offered to voters, but will no longer require voters to check the Recorder’s website for updates.
Instead, voters can get alerts from the Recorder’s Office sent directly to their email or phone number once their ballot is requested, mailed, received by the Recorder’s Office, once their signature is verified, and once the ballot has been turned over to the Elections Department.
The Recorder’s Office will also provide notice if your ballot is under review and requires further action, which may occur if your signature is missing, if your signature is drastically different from your voter registration record, or if there’s a household mix-up.
The ballot will be tracked via a bar code on the envelope, or Ballot Affidavit, until it is turned over to the Elections Department for tabulation. The Elections Department will then open the Ballot Affidavit envelope, separating it from the ballot, at which point the ballot becomes anonymous.
The system does not change or update your voter registration, and all votes will remain confidential through the ballot-tracking process. The Recorder’s Office does not share personal information with third parties.
This service is only available to early voters who receive a ballot by mail or vote at an early voting location. To sign up, or learn more about the new system, visit recorder.pima.gov/ballotinfo.
