If you are on Medicare and have questions or you are about to turn 65 and need to know about Medicare, the Pima Council on Aging has scheduled several events to help.
If you are already a Medicare beneficiary, free counseling sessions are available by appointment at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde, and La Posada, 501 S. La Posada Circle.
Call 790-7262 to make an appointment for one of the following dates: Oct 24, 31 and Nov. 7, 14, 21 and Dec. 6.
If you are new to Medicare and want to enroll and get your questions answered, there will be a two-hour presentation and one hour question and answer session at the Green Valley Recreation East Center, 7 South Abrego Drive, from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct.23. The event is first-come, first-serve; no reservations are required.
If you can't make that session, there are several other sessions scheduled at various Tucson and Oro Valley locations. They are:
- Tucson - Tues., Oct 22, Murphy-Wilmot Library, 530 N. Wilmot Rd, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tucson - Sat., Oct 26, Valencia Library, 202 W. Valencia Rd., 9 a.m. to noon.
- Oro Valley - Sat., Nov 2, Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Dr., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Tucson – Thurs., Nov 14, Woods Memorial Library, 3455 N. 1st Ave., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tucson – Sat., Nov 16, TMC for Seniors, El Dorado Health Campus, 1400 N. Wilmot Rd., 9 a.m. to noon
- Tucson – Tues, Nov 26, Murphy-Wilmot Library, 530 N. Wilmot Rd., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tucson- Mon, Dec. 2, PCOA Dusenberry Center, 600 S. Country Club Rd., 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Medicare open enrollment began Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7.