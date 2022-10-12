With ballots being mailed out in Pima County this week, local organizers are hitting the pavement, the post office and the phones to drum up support for their candidates on Nov. 8.
And in Green Valley, the center of that political effort has been Continental Shopping Plaza.
The Green Valley Democrats, who are headquartered in the plaza, spearheaded their “Get out the Vote” effort there last week – stamping and signing personalized “Please Vote!” messages on over 3,000 cards to be mailed to Green Valley ZIP codes with information on how to vote this election season.
Many who showed up to help, like Sandra Rooney, said it felt like the least they could do.
“I just feel the need to do something. This is such a critical election for everybody, and everybody has got to vote. Sometimes I feel like there’s nothing I can do except this,” Rooney said.
Others felt galvanized by the gravity of this year’s midterms, and what the outcome could mean for issues like abortion, voting rights, election integrity and democracy – in Arizona and across the country.
“I think almost everybody is just glad to see someone is here to give them information about the election,” said Debra Mallory, who also spends her spare time door-knocking in Green Valley neighborhoods, inviting people to vote.
“I often ask what is the most important issue for people, and of course they’re all important, but if they had to pick one, they’re picking democracy,” she said.
Focus on issues
The United Republicans for Arizona, who also have headquarters in Continental Shopping Plaza, have spent Saturday mornings door-knocking in Green Valley and Sahuarita over the past several weeks, sharing information where to vote on Election Day.
When it comes to their “Get out the Vote” efforts, the group has been primarily focused on the issues, said Yale Wishnick, president of UR4AZ, and then connecting those to candidates.
“The reason for that is we’re focusing on Independents,” Wishnick said.
“I don’t think anyone can disagree that inflation is destroying the family unit…so we’re telling Independent voters and Democrats that are willing to listen that it’s time to vote Republican and end the horrible economic policies that are being supported by the Democratic legislators in Arizona,” he said.
Through phone banking efforts, neighborhood canvassing, mailing postcards and hosting house parties for Republican candidates, Wishnick said their group has also been hitting hard on public safety, border security, election integrity and pro-life.
“We’re making sure that all voters – be they Republican, Democrat or Independent – know what the issues are at stake,” Wishnick said.
In their effort to build momentum and enthusiasm for the general election, the Quail Creek Republican Club has plans for an Oktoberfest BBQ and monthly meeting featuring current AZ Legislative District 19 representatives in late October.
In addition, the group plans to organize an ongoing “Get out the Vote” telephone campaign during the early voting period (Oct. 12 - Nov. 4), reminding every mail-in Republican voter in Quail Creek to return their ballots on time.
“We seek 100% Quail Creek Republican voter turnout in this election,” said Rich Ulery, the group’s president.
But in the end, Steve Ware, who serves as secretary for the Quail Creek Republicans, said his most critical piece of election prep is for voters to get clear on the issues and candidates that matter to them – beyond party affiliation.
“I’ve encountered people who, in the past, have said, ‘Well, what do you know about candidate X? I don’t know anything, but I’m voting for them because they’re my party.’ And you know, that is not the way to be an informed voter,” Ware said.
“My recommendation is just to study the people, study the issues, then get out there and cast a ballot.”
Election info
Although some residents are still choosing to make their way to one of Pima County’s 129 vote centers on Election Day, officials are likely preparing for droves of voters who will cast a ballot before Nov. 8.
Over 87% of votes cast in the 2020 General Election in Pima County were early ballots, and the primary held in August showed a similar turnout – about 86% of votes were cast early, with just under 12% of ballots cast on Election Day, according to the Pima County Elections Department.
Early ballots will be mailed out in the county on Wednesday, Oct.12. In-person early voting begins this week and will run through Nov. 4 at select early voting locations.
More information on early voting and Election Day voting can be found at pima.gov/vote2022.