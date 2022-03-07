Some residents of Green Valley’s Desert Meadows Townhouses were in for a smelly awakening Monday after a load of garbage caught fire inside a trash truck during a morning collection.
The driver of the Waste Management truck said he had just finished loading garbage from a home on Abrego Drive near El Naranjo when he noticed what looked like ash – and later flames – inside the vehicle’s tank.
The driver said he immediately stopped and attempted to control the flames with a fire extinguisher before calling 911 and honking his horn to alert neighbors of potential danger.
The Green Valley Fire Department arrived quickly, the driver said, and instructed him to dump his load at the closest intersection, just off of El Naranjo and South La Bellota.
Firefighters then doused the flaming garbage with water. The driver wasn't injured and said he was appreciative of the quick response by GVFD.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
