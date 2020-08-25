A $120,000 gift from the estate of a softball player gave a big push to the construction of a third field at Canoa Preserve Park.
The area has been cleared for the field, which will go near two existing fields and should be completed by Jan. 1, according to Bob Hoyler, president of BAJA, which runs winter leagues at the park.
Pima County told BAJA it would build the $300,000 field if the group came up with $150,000, Hoyler said. Hill’s contribution, $22,330 from BAJA members, and two BAJA members who matched the members’ donations put them over the top.
The master plan for the park calls for four fields but Hoyler said they don’t need that yet.
The field design is finished and construction bids are due Thursday.
Three leagues play at the complex at 3500 S. Camino De La Canoa — Alison, Catino and Spirit.