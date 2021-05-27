The Green Valley-Sahuarita Genealogy Library formerly located inside Posada Java quietly reopened in its new space in March with more resources and upgraded computers.
The library is in the space previously occupied by a barber shop, offering anyone who wants to study their ancestry a quiet space to do research from the 3,500 books in the collection.
Posada Java, one of Green Valley’s most popular meeting spots, remains under construction with a projected reopening at the end of July.
Director of Library Operations Darillyn Doss said La Posada donated new bookcases, tables and chairs for the library.
“It’s a partnership,” she said. “La Posada provides the space, we provide the collection and labor.”
Members of the Southern Arizona Genealogical Society and La Posada residents may borrow books to take home, Doss said.
More than 200 surname books of family histories, previously in storage, have returned to the shelves. Also added to the collection are 40 cartons with 800 pounds of books received from the Montana State Genealogy Library when it closed.
The collection includes vital records from every township in Massachusetts from 1640 to 1849, the public records of the Colony of Connecticut from 1744 to 1776, Journals of the American-Irish Historical Society from 1924 to 1941, and seven more collections with more than 450 new books.
The library computers have been updated with the latest operating systems and new programs aid in research.
The Green Valley-Sahuarita Genealogy Library is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, and is closed on Sunday.