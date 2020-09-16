One residence in a triplex was damaged Tuesday after a propane tank on a gas grill ignited a fire, according to the Green Valley Fire District.
The fire broke about 5:55 p.m. in the 18100 block of South La Canada Drive in Green Valley. Four people escaped without injury.
GVFD said a witness reported seeing the propane tank on the patio ignite the home. Damage was estimated at $10,000 to $15,000. Several witness arrived on scene before the fire crews, including a GVFD board member.
GVFD reminded that cooking on a gas grill under a patio covering should be avoided.