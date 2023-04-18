Green Valley Gardeners held its 2023 Spring Garden Tour on Saturday, showing off five homes in the area. Terracing in the backyard of Bill and Diane Carley could present gardening challenges — or imaginative possibilities. It brims with various colors, textures, sizes, shapes and creative flourishes.
Photos by Kitty Bottemiller
Special to the Green Valley News
A stroll through Christa Ryan's compact-size yard can make you forget you're in a desert. Just a few steps in, visitors encounter lush oleander, citrus and, later down the path, a fragrant rosemary bush. It's also jam-packed with colorful flowering plants, a serene fountain and fabulous view of the Santa Ritas.
Fantastical melted glass mushrooms or flowery discs with wormy stamens? It's in the eye of the beholder.
Art abounds in nooks and crannies in this year's garden tour yards.
Two garden fans approach the abundant rosemary bush, with the Santa Ritas in the background.
Mary Kidnocker and other garden volunteers take a break after the tour.
