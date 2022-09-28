No injuries have been reported after a house fire broke out in a Rancho Sahuarita neighborhood Tuesday night, engulfing an entire garage in flames.

Sahuarita Police Department and Rural Metro Fire Department crews arrived at the scene near the 100 block of W. Calle Cajeta around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to a Nixle alert.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

