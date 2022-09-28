No injuries have been reported after a house fire broke out in a Rancho Sahuarita neighborhood Tuesday night, engulfing an entire garage in flames.
Sahuarita Police Department and Rural Metro Fire Department crews arrived at the scene near the 100 block of W. Calle Cajeta around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to a Nixle alert.
Jay Karlik, assistant fire chief with RMFD in Pima County, said crews responded quickly and were able to keep the fire isolated to the garage and parts of the attic, with limited damage to the home itself. All residents, including the family’s dog, were evacuated safely.
The cause of the fire was determined to be oily rags left in the garage, Karlik said, which present a serious fire risk as they can spontaneously combust without the help of an ignition source.
“Anytime you have oily rags and they sit, balled up in an area without ventilation, there’s a chemical reaction that can happen and it can generate its own heat, eventually getting hot enough to catch fire all by itself,” Karlik said.
Properly drying and disposing of cleaning rags and oily materials – like those used with paint thinners, gasoline, lacquers and oil-based paints – inside approved metal containers with lids can decrease their risk of sparking a fire.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, about 1,700 home fires each year are caused by instances of spontaneous combustion, and about 900 home fires each year are started when oily rags catch fire.
