A fire caused $25,000 worth of damage to a Green Valley home Saturday night, but the residents escaped unharmed
According to Green Valley Fire Department Operations Chief Joey Kosiorowski, multiple people called 911 around 6:30 p.m. to say a home in the 400 block of West San Ignacio was on fire.
When firefighters arrived, they discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the unattached garage of a duplex. Twelve firefighters had the fire extinguished within 11 minutes and were able to prevent it from spreading into either of the duplexes, Kosiorowski said.
The occupants of the home spent Saturday night at a hotel.
On Monday afternoon, Kosiorowski said firefighters were unable to determine what caused the fire and had turned it over to the homeowner's insurance company.