The Town of Sahuarita has added several game courts at Quail Creek-Veterans Memorial Park. Residents can now use a new bocce court, two corn hole courts and an outdoor table tennis court.
Game zone installation began in January and staff are finishing up landscaping around the area. Guests can use the courts now and it is bring your own paddles, bags and bocce balls. The courts are open within park hours, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and COVID-19 guidelines, such as no groups larger than 10 and hand washing, remain in place.