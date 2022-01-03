If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Arizona Game and Fish is conducting aerial surveys of deer and javelina populations in Southeastern Arizona this month, and hunters might come across them.
The flights help wildlife managers to accurately set annual hunt permit numbers to ensure the fitness of big game populations.
Helicopter flights lasting up to five hours are scheduled as follows for outlying areas:
•Jan. 4-5, Pinaleno and Pinalena mountains, Game Management Unit (GMU) 31;
•Jan. 6-7, Chiricahua Mountains, GMU 29;
•Jan. 8-9, Huachuca Mountains, GMU 35A;
•Jan. 10-11, Whetstone Mountains, GMU 34B;
•Jan. 12-13, Sierrita Mountains, GMU 36A;
•Jan. 14-15, Altar Valley and the Baboquivari Mountains, GMU 36C;
•Jan. 17-18, Picacho and Tortolita mountains, Avra Valley, GMU 37A;
•Jan. 19-20, Santa Catalina and Rincon mountains, GMU 33.
Hunters might encounter low-flying Game and Fish Department aircraft conducting surveys. It is illegal for any aircraft, including drones, to pursue wildlife during an established hunting season except for official game management purposes. Those who witness any type of aircraft displaying such activity should call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-352-0700.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone