There is a creek that flows through Madera Canyon, but it’s dry like many other water sources in the state.
For years, Arizona Game and Fish has hauled water to the canyon and other wildlife areas statewide to fill man-made water basins, or water catchments, to provide wildlife with water.
The number of trips they make has grown steadily over the years as a nearly 20-year drought drags on. Since January, AZGFD has averaged at least two trips a week to bring water to 60 wildlife catchments in southeastern Arizona.
AZGFD spokesman Mark Hart said their Water for Wildlife program is growing in importance as the dry conditions persist.
“This is an unprecedented drought, at least historically, and it’s stressing wildlife, it’s stressing the landscape and it’s stressing us. But more vulnerable are the creatures and habitats that have to be outdoors,” Hart said. “They don’t get any AC. They don’t get any water unless it rains, so we have to get it out there.”
On Thursday, Hart and volunteers from Tucson drove a water hauler with almost 1,000 gallons to one of three catchments in the canyon, not far from the Proctor Parking area. It’s been there since the 1960s; AZGFD maintains 3,000 catchments in the state.
Tucson AZGFD Volunteer Coordinator James “Spud” Hester said the catchment they were filling is popular with wildlife in the canyon. He said there were bears there less than two weeks ago.
“They are in here all the time using this water,” he said of the animals. “This catchment, see how much it’s torn up, that gives you an idea of how many animals are using it. We would call this heavy usage.”
Typically, they only have to haul in water in summer, but the past two years it’s been winter and summer, Hester said.
“We’re hauling a lot more in the summer months because it’s really dry now,” he said. “We don’t really expect that it will get any better. This is going to become more critical every year from now on.”
Last year, AZGFD Tucson hauled 173,000 gallons of water to sites like this one. This year, they have already hauled more than 73,000. In 2019, they hauled in 155,000 gallons.
“For the last four or five years, every year has been more than the year previous and this year has gotten to the point where it is stretching our resources a lot because of the need,” Hester said. “As far as how many trips, we go as much as we can.”
Catchments are designed with an area animals can access that has water and limited danger of falling in.
The water comes primarily from the Town of Marana, which AZGFD has a contract with. They have also been provided water for catchments through other municipalities stretching as far out as Tombstone, alongside individuals who have volunteered to bring water themselves.
The annual budget for AZGFD’s Water for Wildlife program is $200,000, not including staff and fleet costs.
“The water isn’t free,” Hart said. “We do have to pay for it as we are doing for Marana, that’s in large part what donations are for, to pay for the water. Because we’re largely staffing with volunteers there’s not a salary cost, but there are fleet costs because using these vehicles there’s fuel and so forth.”
Hart said donations are crucial to funding the program and in 2018 they launched the Send Water donation campaign, which has raised $317,000.
“We’ve been hauling this for years, but it hasn’t been an issue up until recently when we had to haul so much,” Hester said. “People called in and wanted to donate water for wildlife. At first we didn’t know what to do with it so we called up Phoenix and they actually set up a fund. All the money that’s contributed goes to the fund.”
AZGFD receives no tax dollars from the state, relying on donations alongside things like hunting or fishing licenses and a federal excise tax on firearms and ammunition, which is returned to wildlife agencies via grants for projects.
The Madera Canyon catchment will probably last for about three months now that it’s full. But there is a variety of factors that play into how long the water will last, including evaporation and rain.
Hart said the program would not be possible without volunteers.
“We have wildlife officers doing normal duties and in a normal year they might be doing hauls of water but this is an abnormal circumstance, so volunteers to the rescue,” he said. “They are the heroes for wildlife.”
For AZGFD, the Water for Wildlife program is one of its most important services.
“There will be no animals,” Hester said. “Bears are going to die, coatimundis are going to die. This is the most important thing we do. Down here we’ve been extremely unfortunate not to get any rain. This is pretty much it.”