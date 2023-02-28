State Sen. Rosanna Gabaldón of Sahuarita announced Tuesday that she is stepping down as Senate Minority Caucus Whip.
Gabaldón, a Democrat, said she was making the change to focus on her personal affairs and support the caucus "outside of a formal leadership role.” She returned to the Capitol on Monday after a two-week absence. She told the Green Valley News she had been ill.
She was named to the leadership role in January.
“I truly cherish my time serving the caucus as Whip,” Gabaldón said in a statement. “To best serve my district as its senator, I need to prioritize my personal obligations and focus on supporting our caucus outside of formal leadership constraints. I have no doubt that our caucus will be a powerful force for good in our state and I look forward to doing my part in that.”
Her Legislative District 21 includes most of Sahuarita with the exceptions of Quail Creek, Madera Highlands and La Posada.
Senate Minority Leader Raquel Terán of Phoenix also announced Tuesday that she is stepping down to explore a run for Congress to replace U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, a Phoenix Democrat who is running for the U.S. Senate in 2024.
The Democratic caucus will elect new leaders Thursday.
