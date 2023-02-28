Rosanna Gabaldon

Rosanna Gabaldon

State Sen. Rosanna Gabaldón of Sahuarita announced Tuesday that she is stepping down as Senate Minority Caucus Whip.

Gabaldón, a Democrat, said she was making the change to focus on her personal affairs and support the caucus "outside of a formal leadership role.” She returned to the Capitol on  Monday after a two-week absence. She told the Green Valley News she had been ill.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?