Plans to replace Tubac’s Fire Station 1 with a new building have stalled, at least for now.
The Tubac Fire District Governing Board met Wednesday to discuss purchasing land on at I-19 E. Frontage Road and Bridge Road for the new station. However, the board emerged from executive session with no action after the seller withdrew the property from consideration. Board members did not cite a reason for the seller’s withdrawal.
Following the meeting, board member Mary Dahl said notice of the withdrawal came at “the eleventh hour,” but said the board will continue looking into other alternatives.
Background
The need to rebuild the fire station on 2227 E. Frontage Road was first recognized in 2008 as part of a $15 million voter-approved bond package – $6.4 million of which was designated for a new Station 1, as well as new administration and training buildings adjacent to the station. The package initially anticipated the Station 1 project would begin in July 2010.
By 2010, two new fire stations in Rio Rico (Stations 3 and 4), which were also part of the bond, were built and placed into service. But plans for replacing Station 1 were set aside “largely due to the recession, its impact on local property values and an unprecedented foreclosure rate,” according to a memo to TFD board members.
A number of Santa Cruz County building code violations in 2017, however, have brought the topic back into the spotlight.
Originally built nearly 50 years ago as a volunteer fire station, Station 1 does not meet current ventilation, water, sewer or other safety standards, and the building itself does not have a fire sprinkler system.
The building also lacks adequate space for staff lodging, storage and maintenance for larger, more modern emergency vehicles and equipment.
In 2019, the TFD board began holding public discussions on plans to renovate or rebuild Station 1, and later directed a committee to evaluate the feasibility of remodeling the structure to bring it up to code in 2020.
In March 2021, the board reviewed the committee’s report, which recommended updating Station 1 with one of two remodeling options, with conceptual estimates ranging from $900,000 to about $2.6 million.
But citing that neither option fully addressed both the current needs and future growth of the fire district, the board voted 3-2 to proceed with plans to build a new fire station.
Opposition, questions
A majority of those in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting voiced opposition to constructing a new Station 1, citing concerns with the speed of the process and a lack of transparency from the board on its ultimate cost to taxpayers.
Several residents also voiced support for an extended timeline on the project that would allow community and board members to weigh all options. Some recommended the board conduct an in-depth comparison of all remodeling or rebuilding options, and suggested the board enter into a formal appraisal process before purchasing land.
“I think we’re putting the cart before the horse,” one Tubac resident commented.
“This seems to be an open-shut book approach where we’re just doing one thing at a time and at the end, come back to the public and say, ‘That’s the cost.’ I don’t think that’s the proper way of approaching it,” he said.
Though the project is estimated to cost the district around $5 million, no official budget for the new station has been presented.
In a presentation to the Santa Cruz Valley Citizens Council in November, Fire Chief Cheryl Horvath said the project’s “potential impact to the taxpayer is reliant on many variables,” but could range from $30 to $100 annually, depending on home value.
The board did not reveal the cost of the prospective property that was withdrawn, but Horvath’s presentation noted the site was “priced well under $500K.”
More definitive numbers on the project’s budget, as well as details on funding sources for the district’s capital replacement plan, could come to the board after the annual budgeting process begins in February, Horvath said.
Looking ahead
On Wednesday, TFD board member Peter Benequista, along with several members of the public, expressed interest in renewing talks to purchase land from St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Tubac. The church’s Parish Offices are next to Station 1 along I-19 E. Frontage Road.
On Thursday, a spokesperson from St. Ann’s said TFD had expressed interest in purchasing property before, but could not confirm whether any negotiations were currently taking place.
Despite the recent setback, and the work that lies ahead, Dahl said she still supports the project and is not giving up hope.
“I still believe in the project. I still believe we need a new fire station, and I believe we need a modern fire station that’s going to serve the entire fire district – all 167 miles – for 50 more years and protect our firefighters and protect the public,” she said.
“That’s what I’m going to be working toward, however that takes shape.”
The Tubac Fire District includes the north half of Rio Rico, all of Tumacácori and Tubac, and the south half of Amado. In addition to Station 1, the district operates three other stations: Station 2 near the Peck Canyon interchange of I-19, and two east of the Santa Cruz River in Rio Rico at 333 Camino Josefina (Station 3) and 149 Ruta Camaron (Station 4).