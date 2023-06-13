A new cooperative agreement between Sahuarita's school district and police department is bringing benefits to students and officers alike.
Every Sahuarita Police Department officer has to complete a Peace Officer Physical Aptitude Test (POPAT), designed to test their physical abilities.
SPD Commander Kaleb Allred said the test includes an obstacle course and several specific tasks for officers to complete.
“For testing, candidates have to go through different sections including a lap around the track; a dummy drag where they drag a weighted dummy to simulate a rescue; run a little 99-yard obstacle course with different angles and obstacles; and then jump a 6-foot solid wall and a 6-foot chain link fence,” he said. “Obviously at Town Hall it is hard to find a layout that’s good for that.”
Allred said they have been working with the Sahuarita Unified School District as a space to host the tests for the last four or five years, and will now be moving forward with a more permanent space at SUSD.
“Several years ago, the district opened up a chunk of the practice field at Sahuarita High School where we were able to put two walls in,” he said. “It worked pretty well but it took a lot of set up time because each time we used it, we had to set the whole thing back up.”
“Over the last year, we’ve been looking at different options and the district came back with this area at the football field at Walden Grove High School that’s walled in and secure.”
During its May 31 governing board meeting, the district approved a field usage agreement which will allow the SPD to permanently convert the space adjacent to WGHS as a training site.
SUSD spokesperson Amber Woods said the space was previously used as a part of the training area for the Pima JTED Heavy Equipment Operations satellite program, and since it's not being offered on-site anymore, seemed a good fit for SPD.
“Sahuarita Unified School District is providing the land and the cost of converting the space is covered by Sahuarita Police Department,” she said. “We value our partnership with the SPD, and this agreement exemplifies our commitment to working together for the betterment of our school community and the entire community at large.”
Along with allowing SPD to have a training area they don’t have to break down and install with each use, it will also bring benefits to another group of students.
“Some of the physical training components of the NJROTC and Law and Public Safety programs are similar to the training that SPD will conduct in the space,” she said. “Students will be able to use the space when it is not being used by the police.”
For Allred, it’s a recruitment opportunity and another chance to expose young people to police work.
“The Law and Public Safety program at WGHS can use the course as part of the program so it reaches out to those young kids interested in law enforcement,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for them to go out and see the process.”
“When they turn 21, they will already know what it's all about, know what to expect, and that helps us with recruitment.”
He also sees it being useful for football players to use for conditioning and as a team-building opportunity for SPD officers.
“I think it's going to be a great opportunity for us as well as students,” he said. “I’m just excited to have a set facility that can be used by different groups at the district.”
Allred said they already have the walls and fences built and they are working with the Town of Sahuarita to plan out funding and implementation of its other components like a 99-yard obstacle course.
They also plan to install a sign at the site that lets people know this is a joint venture between SPD and SUSD.
Allred hoped the site will be ready for use this summer.