There’s a lot of action in the sky this month, and not just from July 4th fireworks.
The full Buck Moon rose Monday morning, and it’s also a supermoon, appearing bigger and brighter than a typical moon.
Why is it called a full Buck Moon?
It’s a throwback to full moon names used by The Old Farmer’s Almanac. They used names that drew on Native American, Colonial American and European sources. The Buck Moon came about because the antlers of a male deer are in full growth mode in July. Bucks shed and regrow antlers every year, producing larger and more impressive sets as the years go by.
What are other names that have been used for July full moons?
Feather Moulting Moon (Cree), Salmon Moon (Tinglit term indicating when fish returned to the area and were ready for harvest. Berry Moon, Moon When the Chokeberries Are Ripe; Month of the Ripe Corn, Raspberry Moon and Halfway Summer Moon, according to Almanac.com.
When did it arrive?
Peak illumination was 4:39 a.m. Monday, Arizona time. It was unique in that it orbited closer to Earth than most other full moons this year, and is the first of four supermoons of 2023. It was 14,000 miles closer to Earth than a typical full moon event.
When can I see a full moon this year?
There are six left, according to the Farmer’s Almanac:
