Reina Brown started driving for Uber two years ago as a way to earn money and meet people.
“I really enjoy getting to know people from all over the world and learning new cultures," she said. "But I also wanted to make sure people could rely on me to get to their destination safely.”
Brown, who lives in Rancho Sahuarita, earned a comfortable living for her family driving six to eight hours a day. But with the rising costs of gas, it’s just not enough anymore.
“The gas increase has affected me tremendously,” she said. “I’m now working 12-hour days just to make sure I can continue to do it because most of my earnings are now going into my gas tank.”
Brown said drivers make 75 cents a mile and 10 cents a minute, plus tips. Where $25 used to fill her tank, it’s risen to about $70.
“And I sometimes have to fill up twice a day, especially if I'm being sent to take someone to Phoenix and not getting paid to drive back into Tucson,” she said.
Brown is among drivers across the nation seeing earnings drop because of fuel costs. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas was $4.33 on Friday and the average in Arizona was $4.58. Pima County was at $4.50.
Uber delivered a bit of relief Friday, announcing temporary fuel surcharges starting March 16 to help drivers pay their bills. It will cost riders 45 to 55 cents more per trip and 35 to 45 cents more for Uber Eats orders. Uber will take a look at the fee in 60 days.
Lyft has a fuel cashback program for drivers at 25,000 stations nationwide.
Media reports around the nation indicate professional drivers are looking for new work as gas prices soar.
Food delivery
Erik Scholl owns Foodie Magoo’s, a local food delivery service he started in 2020. It has grown to serve 38 local restaurants.
He has not lost drivers because of rising costs, but he added a $1.25 fuel surcharge to customers to offset what drivers are now spending on gas.
“It's really hard for us to pay the drivers out of our pockets because our margins are pretty slim, so the only thing we could think of is just to have a surcharge for their delivery fees,” he said. “It just made sense to do it and we didn't hike it up too much. We just wanted to make up the difference with gas being $3.50 and now it's up a dollar more so we tried to go with the market.”
Scholl said he hasn't received pushback; it’s what has to be done to take care of his drivers.
“We are local and we aren't here to gouge anyone,” he said. “I think $1.25 is more than fair with what's going on.”
Scholl said Foodie Magoo’s is different from companies like Uber Eats that are seeing people stop driving amid the price hikes.
“Anyone can sign up for Uber Eats one day and decide to stop working and no one cares,” he said. “Our employees know each other, meet together and talk all the time in our chat groups. We wanted to fix the problem before it arises.”
Scholl drives an electric vehicle and said that he’s hopeful for a silver lining out of the situation.
“Now there might be a push for more people to start driving EV,” he said. “As a positive, maybe we will start changing our driving habits. Something positive could come out of this.”
Town of Sahuarita
Town of Sahuarita spokesman Mark Febbo said they are seeing a “significant increase” in fuel costs.
“We do buy fuel at a discounted rate through contract, but that is on top of what has been an increasing price point,” he said. “We won’t be changing anything with the 2022 budget, so if departments exceed their fuel budgets, they’ll need to make up for that with savings elsewhere.”
He said the Police Department is planning on a 40% increase in its fuel budget for fiscal 2023.
“That’s partly due to a request for more officers with vehicles, but mostly it’s due to the rise in the cost of fuel," Febbo said.
SUSD
Sahuarita Unified School District has not seen a significant increase in fuel costs for their bus fleet, but they're watching the situation.
Chief Financial Officer Lizette Huie told the board at a recent meeting that they haven't seen a spike in the type of fuel they buy.
"It does impact us but because of our efficiency and bus reconsolidation we haven't seen as much,” she said.