In September, we will honor the AZ-19 Region Most Influential People — those who live in the region and have made their communities a better place to live, play and build a future.
This is our fifth annual event, and will be held Sept. 13, 5:30 p.m. at Desert Diamond Casino.
But before the planning begins, we want to hear your nominations. The window of opportunity is open from July 13-31.
The Green Valley News, Sahuarita Sun and Nogales International will honor people up and down Interstate 19 who are spark plugs in their communities — Nogales, Rio Rico, Patagonia Tubac, Arivaca, Amado, Green Valley, Sahuarita and more.
We’re looking for those who are standouts in their personal lives, not just on the job. People who volunteer, who look in on their neighbors, who make others a priority. People who care, people who take action.
Among the honorees in 2021, were Mike Cain — he’s TEP’s guy up in the bucket keeping our electricity flowing. He’s been on the job more than 33 years and has deep ties to the community.
We also honored Mary Fisher, who many know from her time at The Shoppes at La Posada, but who also is involved in everything from Rotary to the food bank and the White Elephant, to name a few.
Then there was Dr. Vinod Gollapalli, a surgeon whose patients cheer his bedside manner and say he’s the guy you want in the room when you’re facing unnerving times.
It’s simple to get the nominations process rolling. Just send us the name, email address and phone number of your nominee. (You can nominate yourself.) Also, include a few lines about why the nominee is among the AZ-19 Region Most Influential People. We’ll dig in and do more research. Deadline to nominate somebody is July 31!
Send your nominations to me, Publisher Dru Sanchez, at: dsanchez@gvnews.com. We look forward to hearing from you!
Remember, the nominee doesn’t necessarily have to be high profile in the community or have a job that touches hundreds of lives — though we’d welcome those, too. But let’s not overlook the everyday good neighbors who make others’ lives better.
We have sponsorships available to show your support for these game-changers along the I-19 corridor — I can answer any of those questions.
Last year’s event was exciting and successful. We’d love you to be part of this year’s celebration. Let us hear from you by July 31!
