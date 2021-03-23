She was a cool mom but she completely warped her boys’ sense of what qualifies as legitimate cinema by taking us to those five-dollar-a-carload triple-feature horror movies at the drive-in.
Hey, it’s what we could afford, and we were always happy to pile into the trunk as she drove up and paid for the ticket (even though kids hiding in a trunk weren’t any cheaper than kids stuffed into the back of a 15-year-old Bonneville).
By the time we hit our early teens we’d seen “Children Shouldn’t Play With Dead Things,” “Three on a Meat Hook” and “Frogs,” among dozens of others. I was 10 when I saw “The Exorcist,” and just 5 when I hid behind the couch and watched “The Birds” in the 1960s.
But by the time I had my own children and a lot of therapy (just kidding) I was seeing some issues with all of this. I had Mom pinky-swear that she’d let her grandkids see nothing more intense than “The Wizard of Oz.” (Years later, the kids let on that Grandma wasn’t always a rule-follower.)
All that to say, if you want advice on a good movie, don’t ask me.
This year’s eight best-movie Oscar nominees? I’ve seen none of them and hadn’t heard of six of them before they were announced last week. Good thing I’m not eligible to enter our annual Oscar Contest.
But you are, and you can do it now online here or scribble in your best guesses on the form on Page A15 in Wednesday's paper and mail or bring it into the office. The winner gets 25 movie tickets.
Our sponsors? Glad you asked: High Sierra Desert Sky Cinema, Kat’s Pals In Home Pet Services, The Warehouse, Jerry’s Coin Collectors, Danny’s Helping Hands, Legacy Smiles and The Villas at Green Valley.