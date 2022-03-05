That’s a photo of my brother. I don’t know the names of the other people in the car and he probably didn’t either.
This was taken near the Ukraine-Poland border. Their town had been bombed three days earlier and their son and brother stayed behind to fight. My brother found them walking down a road.
“They looked like hell and were so worn down when I found them,” he told us through WhatsApp. “But when I left them at the train with American flag patches and a little Polish cash, different story.”
My brother has lots of friends in Ukraine and vacationed there long before the bombs started dropping. He’s a retired police officer (25 years) and an Army veteran, and watching all of this play out on television just wasn’t going to happen. He went through the proper channels and was told they could use him. I got ahold of him five minutes before he boarded a plane Tuesday.
The conversation was brief and he promised to be in touch when he got to Warsaw.
For those next few hours, thoughts ran wild. What would he find on the ground?
I imagined him being snapped in two by a juiced up, 15-year-old Russian figure skater. Or maybe hauled back to Moscow to spit-shine Lenin’s corpse.
Anything could happen, and gallows humor — a staple in our family — kept reality at bay for a while.
Long story short, for now he has decided that he is best used ferrying people out of Ukraine and helping with relief efforts at the Polish border. Buses and trains are clogged, and private cars are a godsend.
The people in the photo were his first passengers. Since then, there have been dozens more, including Max, his wife, Anna, and their three daughters — all stuffed into a car my brother says is designed “to fit four uncomfortably, no luggage.” Except they had a lot of luggage, prompting the tiny car to set off alarms as they drove off. He said it took five minute just to get the doors closed. But none of that mattered. Two weeks ago, Max was a massage therapist in Kyiv. Today, he’s a soldier. He had permission to get his family to Krakow — my brother drove them there — and then Max will return to Ukraine to fight.
My brother describes his rental car as a cross between "an overloaded train in New Delhi and a chicken bus through the mountains of Argentina."
The outpouring at the border has been tremendous, but more are coming so they prepare. Things change by the hour but he focuses on the moment. He’s where he should be, doing what he can. We’re proud of him.
