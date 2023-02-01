For Candice “Taffy” Wright-Erickson, the two best ways to cope with prison are to have purpose and to help others. Her art allows her to do both.
“Art, to me, is expressing emotions on canvas. I like to do work that is satisfying to me and produces joy in the people who view it,” Wright-Erickson writes.
Her art, along with over 70 pieces from dozens of other artists, is now part of “Straight from the Heart,” a month-long exhibit at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church in Green Valley that highlights art from current and former inmates at the Perryville Women’s Prison in Goodyear – Arizona’s only state-run prison for women.
After meeting many of these women personally through worship services and her own outreach at Perryville, the Rev. Kim Crecca, the convener of the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona’s Prison Ministry Program, began collecting and organizing the art work to be displayed in galleries throughout the state.
“We’d be going in to do our church service in the education buildings (at Perryville), and sometimes we’d see this gorgeous art lining the hallway as we went to the building…and we asked the ladies and they just said, ‘Oh, yeah. We make that,”’ Crecca said.
“They told me they do it as a way to have color and beauty, while they’re inside prison…doing art brought a whole level of color to their world that they weren’t experiencing with all the grays, oranges and browns of prison life,” she said.
With help from several dedicated artists inside the prison complex, Crecca finally obtained permission to bring the paintings from the gray cement walls of Perryville to audiences across the state through the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona, paving the way for the first prison art show about five years ago.
At these exhibitions, the women's artwork is put up for sale via a suggested donation, and when possible, the donations from the shows are distributed back to the artists to support their families, provide funds for their own release, or to assist others in need through prison ministry programs.
The paintings themselves include elaborate and realistic renderings of animals, drawings of women and Native American warriors, abstract sketches, landscapes and flowers. Crecca says the artwork often surprises viewers with its vibrancy, and the themes they display of hope, love, faith and tenacity.
But the mediums themselves can also be as varied and striking as the subject matter.
With art materials in short supply and often restricted inside prison, many artists turn to nontraditional materials to create a canvas – like the cardboard backs of paper notebooks, manila envelopes, shredded waste paper and even bedsheets.
Julio Miramontes, who was released from the Arizona State Prison Complex in Yuma in January, used a bed sheet and discarded two-by-fours to create and frame his piece, “Tradition,” which is also on display at St. Francis.
“What I try to do with my art is make sure that anybody and everybody who views it has some kind of overwhelming impression from it, something you can’t look away from. I try to strike an emotion inside you, and kind of take you to a different place,” Miramontes said during the exhibit opening.
“And now, it’s amazing to see that I have like nine or 10 letters now just from inmates telling me that me and my art, it really changed their lives and their mindset,” he said.
Behind prison walls, artists also turn to unusual methods, such as cutting out stencils with pushpins, “quilling” paper to make flowers and cards, mixing paints from eye makeup, coffee or Kool-Aid powder, and creating “art sponges” from sanitary pads.
“They’re just incredibly resourceful in what they do, so this really isn’t your ‘normal’ artist gallery showing. These people are super creative, they’re very talented, and they’re going to be some really unique pieces that you’re not going to find anywhere else,” Crecca said.
Above all, Crecca said these shows provide the artists with a sense of accomplishment, validation and self-worth, and can help bring light to a place that can sometimes feel very dark.
“Anytime anyone takes home one of their ‘children’ it makes them feel like, ‘Wow, somebody liked what I did? And not only that, but liked it enough to take it home with them?’ They’re just blown away by that, and I hope that you all are blown away by what they’ve created.”