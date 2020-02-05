Walking around Canoa Ranch, one can almost imagine the Hohokam toiling under the blazing sun, creating irrigation canals a thousand years ago. Had it not been for Pima County, visitors instead would be walking through yet another subdivision.
And like all those who came before, the county is hard at work improving the land. The area, which has nearly 4,000 years of history, is getting new habitats like a lake, marsh and eventually, a pollinator garden. The county is even restoring neglected historic buildings.
The ranch's superintendent, Matt Smogor, said there was public alarm when Fairfield Homes bought the Canoa Ranch property in 1995 with plans to develop the site.
"So Pima County looked for ways to preserve and protect the land instead of it becoming a complete development as you see across the way and in the surrounding area," he said. "In '97, voters approved roughly $2 million in bonds to purchase the property with Pima County funds."
The county also invested another $200,000 from the beginning to stabilize the structures that hadn't seen regular maintenance since its shift from family to corporate ownership in the late 1960s.
"That was the initial investment," Smogor said. "It was, 'Hey, some of these are pretty decrepit because they haven't been really kept for a while.'"
The Board of Supervisors ended up rejecting Fairfield's housing plans for the property, which ended with the developer selling 4,800 acres of land to Pima County for $6.6 million in 2001.
In 2004, voters approved another $3 million bond, and the county began making plans for repairing the old adobe buildings with rehabilitation work starting the following year.
In 2005, the county began a four-part restoration process from the master plan that ran through 2013.
"That rehabilitation project was completed, but being adobe, it's an ever-going process," Smogor said. "Now that it's under Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation, we take over it through budgeting and management to make sure that we keep up to the best of our abilities, all those structures."
The bulk of the structures found there are from the early and mid-20th century. While the structures might be relatively young on a historical timescale, it's essential to go back much further to understand how vital it was to preserve the land from development.
A long history
The 4,800 acres Canoa Ranch sits on are only a portion of the region's long road going back to prehistory.
Since 2000 B.C., Native Americans have occupied the areas that would come to encompass Canoa Ranch.
From 650 to 1450, the Hohokam established homes and developed irrigation near the river.
In the 1690s through 1821, the Spanish controlled the area and made history with the travels of Father Eusebio Francisco Kino and Juan Batista de Anza.
It was Anza who along with 240 people made an 1,800-mile trek to San Francisco. Part of the trail passes through Canoa Ranch.
In 1820, Tomás and Igancio Ortiz paid Spain $250 for the 17,000-acre San Ignacio de la Canoa Grant. However, Mexico's independence the following year left a complicated legal process between them and final ownership of the land.
If you think bureaucracy moves slow today, think again.
A final resolution to the land's ownership didn't come until 40 years after the United States took control of the area as part of the Gadsden Purchase in 1853.
In 1876, the Ortiz heirs sold San Ignacio de la Canoa to two Tucson entrepreneurs, Frederick Maish and Thomas Driscoll. The two built a large cattle and farming operation on the land and added a mile-long irrigation canal that drew water from the Santa Cruz River's subsurface flow.
In 1910, Levi Manning Sr. incorporated the Canoa Ranch Company with himself as president. Two years later, he purchased the land grant and soon after sold the northern half, retaining about 8,500 acres in the southern half.
It was the Manning family who are responsible for much of what is today's Canoa Ranch.
By the time Manning Sr. died in 1935, there were about 500,000 acres, owned or leased, of contiguous grazing land as well as agricultural fields.
When Manning Jr. died in 1951, Howell Manning, the only remaining son, began selling large parcels of land. By 1967, it had been sold several times, including to Phelps Dodge, for its water rights.
Then came the 1995 sale to Fairfield Homes, which eventually led to Pima County purchasing the land for historical preservation.
Restoring Canoa Ranch
The Mannings built the structures using traditional adobe blocks. When the county took over Canoa Ranch and the task of restoring the buildings, they had to do it using historically accurate methods.
Those methods included using authentic materials from the Manning era.
Smogor said the county tried to keep the walls from falling over at first, but now repairs have made it possible for visitors to go inside.
But both getting there and maintaining them hasn't been easy.
"It's kind of considered a living entity because they're built with mud and rock and straw, historically," Smogor said about adobe. "We replicate those habits and avoid using modern technology. So, there's constant maintenance. We constantly have to reapply those materials that were used decades ago to keep it historically accurate to the best of our abilities."
Richard Hornby, Canoa Ranch's senior specialist who maintains the grounds, agreed that maintaining the adobe structures while keeping everything historically accurate is a constant effort.
Pima County reported that 8,000 adobe bricks were hand-made on-site for the restoration effort.
"Sometimes we'll work with Tumacacori and other groups that work around similar facilities like San Xavier has the adobe system as well," Smogor said. "So, we'll pair up with those guys and get some feedback on what they're doing and then we kind of go back and forth."
It's not just the adobe that gets detailed attention.
The retaque corrals — stacked logs held together by log posts — are still being rebuilt using traditional mesquite salvaged from the Vail area. The staff and volunteers rebuild the gates to the corrals using new wood but strip as much of the bolts, hinges and handles as they can to reassemble them to look like the originals.
Some of the metal gate beams near the corrals are still the original repurposed Tucson Water pipes made from steel and rivets.
Currently, the county is working on restoring the Tradesman's Home, which will become the central visitors center for Canoa Ranch.
In addition to the lake, the Regional Flood Control District plans to have the cienega — a marshy wetland — completed this month and will begin working on a seven-acre pollinator garden. Flood control recently installed a pump in the lake to irrigate the future garden.
While the county stabilized all the structures, there are still more renovations needed. The Manning Sr. house needs more restoration before the public can be allowed inside.
However, Smogor said there isn't money in the budget right now for the restoration at the Manning Sr. house.
Working in partnerships
With only five staff members and an annual budget of $82,000, Smogor said much of Canoa Ranch's success is due to partnerships within the county and volunteer support.
Valerie Samoy, a special staff assistant with Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation, said Canoa Ranch averages more than $8,000 annually in donations and has a team of 55 volunteers.
Parks and Rec relies on the General Fund, which needs to be approved every year by the Board of Supervisors during budget talks.
Smogor said Canoa Ranch's partnership with Flood Control had helped move progress forward, citing the cienega and pollinator garden as examples.
"We're very fortunate to have the relationship that we do because they do have a dedicated funding stream, much more priority than us," he said. "We aren't always the top (General Fund) priority, so that can become challenging."
The next big project on the horizon is making the park more accessible to the public, Smogor said.
"In the past, before I came on board, it was open a couple of days a week, and this year we've improved it to a couple more," he said. "In March, we're actually going to have the grounds open Tuesday through Saturday. We'll have tours on specific days, but during that the whole Tuesday through Saturday, people can come in during open hours and self-guide."
Smogor said that while people will self-guide and move around the compound at their own pace, there will be volunteers present who can explain more about the history.
The lake and grounds outside the compound are open 365 days per year with automatic gates opening and closing at dawn and dusk, Smogor said.
"We're working really hard to let people know that, 'Hey, you can come in, we have tours' and we're looking to restructure some of that infrastructure so that it's more welcoming," he said. "And we're looking to communicate to the public that it's open more than they think."