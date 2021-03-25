Dr. Randy Friese, a Democratic state legislator, Navy veteran and trauma surgeon, has joined the race for Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick’s seat in Congressional District 2.
His announcement Thursday came a week after Democratic state Sen. Kirsten Engel of Tucson became the first candidate to announce she is running.
“I’ve dedicated my career to saving and improving the lives of others,” Friese said in a statement. “We are at a critical moment for public health and for our democracy. We need fact-based problem solvers in Washington to continue the tradition of Southern Arizona Democrats like Gabby Giffords, Ron Barber, and Ann Kirkpatrick.”
Friese was among the surgeons who cared for victims of the January 8, 2011, mass shooting north of Tucson that killed six and injured several others, including then-U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords.
Friese is a retired professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine and is in his fourth term in the state House.
Kirkpatrick, 70, announced earlier this month she is leaving Congress after five terms. The field is expected to be crowded for the seat that will not be contested until 2022. The district also could be redrawn because Arizona is expected to pick up a 10th seat in Congress.