Every spring, the Friends of the Library Green Valley Library Scholarship Committee seeks students who have been accepted into the graduate program at the University of Arizona and are also employed at one of the Pima County Public libraries.
This is the only Friends group in the Pima County Library system that provides scholarships to students attending the University of Arizona’s Library Science and Information Science program. Many graduates have gone on to become library managers in the Pima County Library system.
Funds come from annual membership drives and book sales at three book stores in Green Valley.
The Scholarship Committee includes Chair Polly Daly, Tom Brown, Carol Lis and Sahuarita librarian Betsy Langley, who interviewed each applicant.
Daly said Friends of the Green Valley Library established the scholarships in 1993 to help support training and development of library staff.
Since then, more than 50 scholarships have been awarded and a few recipients have served as librarians at the Joyner-Green Valley Library. They include Amber Mathewson, Kathy Konecny and Victoria Salajko. Beth Matthis-Loghry is the liaison for all Friends of the Library work in Pima County.
Scholarship winners are Merrilee Steely, who works at the Caviglia-Arivaca Library as a page intern; Brianna Velador, who works at the Valencia Library as a technical assistant; Victoria Mironenko, who is a returning scholarship recipient and is employed at the Oro Valley Library as a technical assistant, and Hassel Cazesuz who is also a returning scholarship recipient and has worked in the Pima County Library system since 2008.
Velador shared her vision for future library work to include outdoor learning environments in communities, age-based programs to be available in person and virtually, and assistance and resources to be available based on individual needs.
“The University of Arizona and the Pima County Public Library have a great partnership to get students employed in our libraries,” Daly said. “In August, checks will be sent to the University of Arizona for each scholarship winner.”
Daly shared current student tuition to show how helpful scholarship assistance is: The current cost for a three-unit graduate class at UA is $1,732.
“As a consequence, most students who receive our scholarships must supplement with other scholarships or their own money. Many of our applicants have worked many years in the library systems and would not be able to incur these costs without assistance,” she said.
The annual scholarship amount is dependent upon the number of eligible recipients and the amount allocated by the board.