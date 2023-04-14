IMG_2197.JPG

Barbara Fleshman, Friends of Madera Canyon Board of Directors Scholarship Committee, and Emma Gerber, right, at the Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast at La Posada on March 25. 

 Friends of Madera Canyon

Walden Grove High School senior Emma Gerber has loved nature since she was little.

“Growing up, my family was always big on travel and camping and being outdoors,” she said. “I really liked being outside, and then when I was in high school I first learned about climate change and that made me really sad.”



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

