Walden Grove High School senior Emma Gerber has loved nature since she was little.
“Growing up, my family was always big on travel and camping and being outdoors,” she said. “I really liked being outside, and then when I was in high school I first learned about climate change and that made me really sad.”
“It’s what inspired me to start researching how we can prevent climate change.”
It’s that interest that has led her to pursue a degree in environmental law at the University of Arizona, where she will attend in the fall.
“On Instagram, I always see petitions and things about putting restrictions on companies,” she said. “Companies are the driving force of environmental issues currently and starting from a law perspective is the best way to preserve land and keep people safe from toxic chemicals.”
“I've always been passionate about writing and I thought Environmental Law was a good way to combine my love of writing and the environment.”
Gerber, 17, is the 2023 recipient of the $5,000 Bud and Mary Gode Scholarship from the Friends of Madera Canyon. The scholarship is awarded each year to a senior interested in pursuing college studies in the environmental field.
Friends Board Member Christine Olsenius said Gerber embodies the qualities they look for in recipients.
“We are looking for people who are going to major in natural resources, some aspect of engineering with a natural resource connection, social sciences, some aspect of the environmental field,” she said. “We’re looking for committed, young people who have been active and maintained a good GPA and would be successful in college.”
Gerber has a 4.0 GPA and took AP classes in high school and was dual enrolled in Pima Community College and Arizona State University.
“I'm very busy and my schedule is always full so I love to plan,” Gerber said. “I have to look at my week and see what I need to get done and how to prioritize that. Really, the planner is my best friend.”
Olsenius said Gerber is the first recipient of the scholarship they have had who was pursuing Environmental Law.
“She's very dedicated to real issues and concerns with conservation and resource management,” she said. “She was a standout. She was someone who was going to do well in college, given her focus and the fact she’s such a bright young woman.”
Olsenius said the program started in 2007 as a $1,000 scholarship and has grown.
“The Friends developed that and have always felt education is the cornerstone of our mission,” she said. “Bud and Mary Gode were such lovers of the canyon, and in 2005 when Bud passed away the family made a substantial contribution to friends.”
“That's when the Bud Gode Interpretive Trail off Proctor was built and there were remaining funds put into an endowment which allowed us to give the scholarship every year.”
Gerber said the scholarship will be a big help.
“Honestly, this has lifted so much weight off my shoulders,” she said. “I've never been more scared but excited than I am right now, and just knowing I have this money to fall back on is a relief.”
And, she’s already begun looking into how to help Madera Canyon.
“As an organization, we want to build a multi-generational support group and what was neat about Emma is she came to our president at the award breakfast and asked, ‘What can I do and how can I volunteer,’” Olsenius said. “It didn't take long for her to demonstrate her commitment to the canyon and she got right on it.”
Gerber is excited about opportunities for her school’s National Honor Society to participate in volunteerism in Madera Canyon. Ultimately, she hopes to make a difference in the world.
“My long-term goals are to make the biggest impact that I can and make the Friends of Madera Canyon proud of me,” she said. “I appreciate them so much.”
Application packets will go to six local schools in February next year. For those interested in donating to the endowment fund that makes these grants possible, visit friendsofmaderacanyon.org.