Those who knew Bart Prieve say he always had a smile on his face.
The 76-year-old pilot, who split time between his home in Aurora, Colorado, and his hangar west of Green Valley, was an avid traveler and softball player, competing with several senior leagues in upwards of 200 games each year across the country.
And from the moment they met through a social club started by a mutual friend, Sharon Withrow, Prieve’s partner for over a decade, said she knew he was a special kind of person.
“He just was incredibly intelligent, very kind, very meticulous, and I tell people, even when we were home in Colorado, we were not really home because he was just never the type of person to sit still,” Withrow said.
Prieve died Wednesday morning when his single-engine plane crashed near Flying Diamond Airpark.
A preliminary incident report from the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane, a 1976 Grumman American AA5B, “crashed under unknown circumstances short of the runway,” while landing.
The crash
According to Flightaware, an online flight tracker, Prieve flew out of Flying Diamond Airpark early Wednesday toward Ryan Airfield west of Tucson, where Withrow confirmed he was practicing touch-and-go landings.
“I did (fly with him) sometimes…and I almost said to him, maybe I’ll go with you, but I thought oh, he’s just going to go do touch-and-gos, and generally I’m more likely to go with him if he was going to stop at the restaurant up there at Ryan for breakfast or something,” Withrow said.
“But for whatever reason, I wasn’t there with him that day.”
She estimated the flight from Flying Diamond Airpark to Ryan Airfield takes about 12 minutes. But when Prieve still hadn’t returned to the hangar after about an hour, Withrow said she started to get concerned.
She got in touch with air traffic control at Ryan Airfield, who said they remembered speaking to Prieve but could no longer see his plane anywhere near the airfield.
“At this time, my daughter, who is also a pilot, was doing some investigating through online flight trackers, and I think about the time I decided to drive to another pilot’s hangar for help, she said, ‘Are you sure he’s not there? It’s indicating that he landed,’” Withrow said.
“And at that time, I think the other pilot also knew something was wrong, so he pretty much high-tailed it up to the west end of the runway, ran into the brush, and came back and just said, ‘Well he’s down and he’s gone. Don’t go in there.’”
Helmet Peak Fire Department Chief Ken Schultz said the plane was found about 150 feet off the end of the runway, had been engulfed in flames and was smoldering by the time they arrived.
The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation, which is expected to take several months.
But for now, Prieve’s family and loved ones are left with more questions than answers.
“That plane he had owned since 1978, and it really was his baby. He refurbished it, painted it white and blue. He knew it inside and out. He was conservative and careful and kept a checklist right on the dash that he followed to the letter, no matter how many times he flew,” Withrow said.
“The hangar now looks very empty without what really was a very beautiful plane.”
More than a game
After retiring from a 32-year career in research and development at Bell Labs, Prieve enjoyed time flying, visiting with family and friends, and traveling around the world – whether he was chasing a new adventure or just the next softball tournament.
It was through his dedication to a number of senior softball leagues and travel teams in Colorado and Arizona that friends say Prieve’s passion, generosity and leadership shined through.
“He was a great guy. A lot of fun to talk to, very intelligent,” said Craig Burgess, president of BAJA Sporting Club, which runs a winter softball league in Green Valley.
Stacy Michaels – who met Prieve over a decade ago through Scrap Iron, a senior softball league out of Colorado, and continued to play with him in BAJA – said Prieve was “always one to emulate,” never one to raise his voice at an umpire, and often picking up the bill for team dinners.
“He was the type of manager who, if he had 14 guys, he played and batted all 14. He didn’t sit people out or have them only come in for an inning or two. He played everybody and that’s what was so special about him. He was able to juggle different guys, different abilities and positions and still managed to come out with good teams and good results,” Michaels said.
“He really was just a magnanimous guy, quite generous and openhearted, and I really can’t say enough good things about him,” he said.
Though she didn’t play, softball bonded Withrow and Prieve – she kept the scores and managed player stats, and helped him update the batting averages for his teams each week.
Withrow said she almost never missed a game in more than 10 years.
“It was something we enjoyed doing together. I did go to just about every softball game he went to, which is really a lot of softball throughout the years if you think about it…it’s definitely going to be a change because it’s also been a big part of my life for a number of years,” she said.
In a message to their members, John Parisi, president of Colorado’s Scrap Iron Softball Club, of which Prieve was a longtime member, said his service and graciousness “on and off the field” will be missed by many, but his impact on their organization will not soon be forgotten.
“He is in our Hall of Fame, he has received the Founders award, the highest recognition our club gives…and some of his ideas helped shape our club to the greatness it is today,” Parisi said.
“To Bart, softball is more than a team sport. It is an opportunity for fellowship, support and friendship. With his leadership, he showed us Senior Softball is so much more than a game.”
A memorial service will be held this month near his home in Colorado, with another service in the Tucson area in January.