Those who knew Bart Prieve say he always had a smile on his face.

The 76-year-old pilot, who split time between his home in Aurora, Colorado, and his hangar west of Green Valley, was an avid traveler and softball player, competing with several senior leagues in upwards of 200 games each year across the country.

Flying.JPG

Bart Prieve flying his plane, a 1976 Grumman American AA5B. 
Bart and Sharon.jpg

Bart Prieve and Sharon Withrow celebrate the Scrap Iron 70's Diamonds softball tournament win in the Las Vegas Worlds in September 2021.
Bart and family.jpg

Bart Prieve gets ready for takeoff with Laura Mazotti, daughter of Sharon Withrow, and her two sons, Jonathon and Matthew Mazotti.
Taxiing.jpg

Bart Prieve taxiing his plane, a 1976 Grumman American AA5B.
DSC06357

Bart Prieve in 2013.


Reach the reporter at 520-547-9740. Editor Dan Shearer contributed to this report.

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

