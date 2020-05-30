After being closed for more than two months, Friends In Deed is ready to help Sahuarita and Green Valley residents with the medical equipment they need starting Monday.
Operations Director Madeline Sperry said the organization isn't going into full swing but they are opening the doors and restarting the Loaned Medical Equipment program.
Residents won't need appointments and can walk in at their location on the corner of La Cañada Drive and West Camino Casa Verde from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friends put the program on hiatus March 19, closing its doors and ending their transportation services to stores. Transportation for medical appointments continued during the shutdown. Sperry said they typically lose about 25 percent of their drivers during the summer.
The organization won't resume other programs or meeting rooms until late fall after the board meets in October.
Sperry said the durable medical equipment they loan out is available to all Sahuarita and Green Valley residents without any cost or pre-qualifications, including age or income.
It's not uncommon for parents to borrow equipment for children with sports-related injuries as well, she said.
The program provides medical equipment intended for short-term needs, and it can also save Medicare users a hassle down the road.
"Because Medicare will pay for one item per year, we tell them don't waste that on an aluminum walker they can get for 50 or 60 bucks over the internet," Sperry said. "Save it for a hospital bed or wheelchair, something that's costly."
For those who need smaller items like walkers and canes on a long-term basis, Sperry said they could use the 60-day loan period to borrow equipment while they save money to buy their own. Friends In Deed can add a 30-day extension to loan periods.
And there are plenty of people who are using the program.
Friends loaned out almost 7,000 pieces of equipment during 2019.
Sperry said that the loan numbers continually increase as more people move into the area.
However, Sperry doesn't see a risk of the organization running low on any equipment, which she said is covered by donations. Those donations haven't slowed down, either.
Friends haven't had to purchase a single piece of equipment since they opened their doors in 1971.
Sperry said accepting equipment donations was put on hold along with other programs such as store transportations and meeting room reservations.
Friends plan to start accepting donated equipment again on Monday, and they've set up a new process in the face of continued COVID-19 concerns.
Residents looking to get equipment will come in through the front, but can no longer go past the front desk. Friends will require a face covering while in the building.
Visitors will only be allowed one person to assist them inside the building. Any other family or friends would have to remain outside.
Returned and donated equipment will no longer come through the front door.
Sperry said they want equipment left outside a door on the west side of the building. This way, volunteers would be able to sanitize the items in a controlled area where they won't cross-contaminate equipment going to customers, she said.
Friends plan to steam clean, disinfect, steam clean again and then give the equipment a final disinfecting with bleach. After the sanitizing is complete, Sperry said they would keep the equipment isolated in reserve until it was needed.