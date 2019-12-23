Studies show it and so do our personal stories: Having loyal and reliable friends give us a sense of purpose and belonging and help us cope with life’s traumas.
But developing and maintaining solid friendships takes effort and often is more difficult as we grow older. Still, it’s wise to have a diverse network of friends and it’s also important to have a few truly close and dependable friends who you can count on — and who can count on you.
It’s having the kind of friends who become like family.
• • •
Everybody in Green Valley is from someplace else. Sometimes people move here to follow friends, other times they start from scratch.
Moving to an area where you don’t know anyone is rated as one of life’s most stressful situations. But once you make them, friends help make the adjustment much easier.
Sue Phillips has lived in Green Valley full time 14 years after being a winter visitor for six. Once settled in, she said the friends she’d made were also retired and understood what a new permanent resident faces.
“Now we celebrate holidays together,” she said.
Trish Noel moved to Quail Creek from California in 2006, and met people through her work as a concierge at Madera Clubhouse. Some became good friends and showed it when Noel was hit hard with an illness that put her in three hospitals and two rehab facilities over a period of six months.
“There were six friends that I remember coming to visit and several from back East that would call or send cards and e-mail,” she said. “The visits helped me keep up with what was going on around here and was a pleasant change from the 24/7 hospital routine,” she said. “They were friends who did what good friends do.”
Her friends were there when family couldn’t be, she said.
“They were like family with their support and have remained as such.”
Studies on friends
Two studies released in 2017 by the journal Personal Relationships indicate friendships are the key to good health as we age. The studies said strong friendships in old age are better predictors of well-being than strong family connections.
William Chopik, an assistant professor of psychology at Michigan State University, wrote that the first study involved more than 270,000 people in 100 countries. It found family and friendships were tied to better health and happiness. But as we grow older, that tie-in remained only for those with strong friendships.
The second study, involving nearly 7,500 people in the United States, showed quality friendships are what really mattered, Chopik said.
Friends 48 years
Jean Cram and Ro Fitzpatrick met at church in Belmont, Massachusetts, in 1971 and the friendship has been strong ever since. When Fitzpatrick and her husband moved to Maryland, Cram and her husband would visit. The Crams moved to Essex, Vermont, and the friendship continued.
Between 1974 and 1982, the couples stayed in touch but saw each other just once.
From the Northeast to the Southwest, Cram and Fitzpatrick remained the best of friends through some of life’s personally difficult times.
“Jean’s daughter Michelle is like a daughter to me. When she visits her mom she visits me,” Fitzpatrick said.
Today, the couples live at La Posada, separated by one apartment.
Emilie Ortega and her husband, Don, moved to Quail Creek two years ago from Palm Springs, California.
“I thought we’d have a better quality of life here,” she said. “Finding friends was a little scary but we moved to Quail Creek knowing we’d find friends like us.”
As they reached out they found many residents already had a network of friends.
“We weren’t among all new people. So we got involved with hobbies and clubs and invited people over for dinner,” Emilie said. “By doing that we found others were thrilled to have a new friend.”
“I have two friends I could rely on in an emergency and we love it here,” she said.
Make friends
•If you meet someone who stands out as someone you would like to know better, reach out. Suggest meeting for coffee or lunch. Persistence matters. You may need to extend an invitation a few times to see if the interest in meeting is mutual.
•Don’t limit yourself to one way of meeting new friends. Go to places where people gather. Broaden your efforts by joining a club, activity or sport. Volunteer to meet others who enjoy giving back. Attend community events and performances and talk to the person next to you.
•Nurture good friendships by being kind, a good listener, showing you can be trusted, and being available and dependable.
•Family doesn’t have to be blood. It’s the people in your life who want you in theirs; the ones who accept you for who you are.
There are friends; there is family. There are friends who become our chosen family.
