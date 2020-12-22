The GVR Pickleball Club donated $4,665 to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona's Green Valley-Amado Food Bank on Monday, and now they're challenging other GVR clubs to beat their total.
The club's educational chair Carol Hammerle said they wanted to raise Christmas money for the food bank, but the need reaches into the new year.
Hammerle said her friend and food bank volunteer Susan Langley got the idea of turning the fundraising effort into a friendly competition after considering post-Christmas needs.
"Her comment was, 'It's going to get worse in the months of January and February with COVID and people running out of money and whatnot,'" Hammerle said.
The food bank's Community Programs Coordinator Vicki Turner said there tends to be a drop in donations after Christmas.
Hammerle said they hoped a little friendly competition among GVR clubs and the community would spur some much-needed funding for the food bank after holiday giving dies down.
"Any business, any club. We just want to challenge anybody to try to beat us with the amount of donations," she said.
The food bank has reported increased client visits all year.
Former manager Debby Acuña told the Green Valley News in November that the two locations had a 100 percent visitor increase in the two weeks leading up to Thanksgiving.
Warehouse Supervisor Roy Aguilar said that demand hasn't gone away.
"As long as the COVID thing is still around and people don't have their jobs," he said.
The Trail Riders of Southern Arizona raised $2,300 for the food bank, donated Dec. 14. The money came from the group's annual event, There Will Be Dust Dual Sport Ride and Fundraiser, in Amado on Nov. 21.
Pickleball Club president Gina Rowsam said she was glad to see the group beat its $1,000 goal; the Trail Riders beat that same goal.
There isn't a deadline to the Pickleball's challenge to out-collect them. Rowsam said there's more to the challenge than winning.
"We believe that every club in GVR is interested in the welfare of all of our community," she said. "And some of us are hurting more than others right now. And we just each want to do what we can to make some type of positive difference."