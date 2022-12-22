The Freeport-McMoRan Foundation has given nearly a half-million dollars to three projects in Green Valley and Sahuarita or serve the areas.
The Community Investment Fund Grants are among 41 projects in three states to receive a total of $2.9 million in 2022.
Since 2012, more than $5.8 million has been invested through the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation in Green Valley and Sahuarita.
“The Freeport-McMoRan Foundation aims to provide resources, of which funding is only one part, to support communities and organizations as they focus on actions they can take to build resilience and the range of skills that may be needed to respond to opportunities and challenges,” said Tracy Bame, president of the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation.
Projects awarded this year:
•Sahuarita Unified School District, Social Worker – $275,000: Funding will provide for the addition of two social workers for a two-year period to meet the mental health needs of students and staff within the Sahuarita Unified School District.
•Valley Assistance Services, Purposefully Built Capital Improvement Project – $200,000: VAS will expand and improve upon the critical social service programming it provides to its clients by making purposeful improvements and enhancements to its existing building.
•Mobile Meals of Tucson, Meals for Seniors Program – $25,000: Volunteers will be leveraged to provide more individuals with freshly prepared meals, supporting homebound seniors with mental and physical wellness support.
