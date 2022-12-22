The Freeport-McMoRan Foundation has given nearly a half-million dollars to three projects in Green Valley and Sahuarita or serve the areas.

The Community Investment Fund Grants are among 41 projects in three states to receive a total of $2.9 million in 2022.



